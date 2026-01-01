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Japan, Australia Confirm Importance of Stable Natural Gas Supply

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on April 28, confirming the importance of stable natural gas supplies from Australia, one of Japan's key energy suppliers, against the backdrop of rising tensions involving Iran.

The two ministers also agreed to strengthen cooperation across a broad range of fields to advance a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific,' a cornerstone of Japan's foreign policy strategy.

The agreement comes ahead of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's planned visit to Australia next week.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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