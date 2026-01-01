China Claims Japan Moving to Host Nuclear Weapons

TOKYO, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - A sharp exchange unfolded at the review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in New York, where China accused Japan of seeking to deploy nuclear weapons belonging to its allies, prompting a firm rebuttal from Tokyo.

China’s representative claimed that Japan is pushing to revise its Constitution and its Three Non-Nuclear Principles, while expanding long-range strike capabilities and attempting to host nuclear weapons from allied nations.

During discussions focused on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the Chinese delegation argued that Japan’s pursuit of nuclear weapons has become increasingly realistic since the launch of the Takashi administration, asserting that such a development must be firmly prevented.

In response, Japan’s representative rejected the allegations, emphasizing that the country continues to uphold its Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which prohibit the possession, production, and introduction of nuclear weapons.

The Japanese side added that it remains committed to actively contributing toward the realization of a world free of nuclear weapons, underscoring its longstanding policy stance in the face of growing regional tensions.

Source: TBS