Asahi Beer Sales Fall 20 Percent in November as Declines Deepen

A government–ruling party panel is preparing to expand the Nippon Individual Savings Account so that even those under 18 can regularly invest in mutual funds, with the goal of making it easier for households to allocate money for education and other expenses and thereby supporting a broader shift from savings to investment; the proposal will be written into the tax reform outline for fiscal 2026, with the revised scheme expected to begin as early as 2027, and Monex Research Institute analyst Naoko Shinoda joined the program to discuss how a child-focused NISA might be used and what it means for Japan’s ambition to become an asset-management nation.