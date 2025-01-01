News On Japan
Asahi Beer Sales Fall 20 Percent in November as Declines Deepen

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - Asahi Beer announced on December 10th that its sales in November fell by roughly 20 percent from a year earlier, marking a deeper decline than in October, as the company continues to feel the impact of a system outage caused by a cyberattack on Asahi Group Holdings in late September that forced restrictions on shipments of gift items such as year-end offerings, while a spike in orders when the company resumed taking requests in October is also believed to have contributed to the downturn.

The company said it aims to return shipments to normal levels by February next year.

Source: テレ東BIZ

POPULAR NEWS

China Renews Call for Citizens to Avoid Travel to Japan Citing Recent Earthquakes

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a renewed advisory on December 11th urging Chinese nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Japan, reiterating a call made nearly one month ago but this time citing a series of earthquakes observed off the eastern coast of Honshu as the reason for heightened caution.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Forbes Ranks Prime Minister Takaichi as the World’s Third Most Powerful Woman

America’s business magazine Forbes announced on December 10th that Prime Minister Takaichi has been ranked third on its list of the “World’s Most Powerful Women,” placing the Japanese leader near the top of a global ranking of 100 figures across politics, business, and culture, and marking a prominent acknowledgment of Japan’s first female prime minister.

Shibuya Passes Plan for 2,000-Yen Fine for Littering

Shibuya Ward has approved an ordinance that would impose a 2,000-yen fine for littering on public streets, while also penalizing shops that fail to provide trash bins. The measure was passed on December 10th and targets both individuals who discard waste and businesses near major stations that offer takeout services, raising questions about whether the approach will meaningfully reduce trash on the streets.

Six-Time Women's Shogi Champ Challenges Maternity Restrictions

Shogi player Kana Fukuma, who currently holds six women’s titles, revealed on December 10th that she has submitted a formal request calling for revisions to the Japan Shogi Association’s rule that prevents players from competing in title matches during a set period before and after childbirth.

MORE Business NEWS

Japan Plans NISA for Children From Age Zero

A government–ruling party panel is preparing to expand the Nippon Individual Savings Account so that even those under 18 can regularly invest in mutual funds, with the goal of making it easier for households to allocate money for education and other expenses and thereby supporting a broader shift from savings to investment; the proposal will be written into the tax reform outline for fiscal 2026, with the revised scheme expected to begin as early as 2027, and Monex Research Institute analyst Naoko Shinoda joined the program to discuss how a child-focused NISA might be used and what it means for Japan’s ambition to become an asset-management nation.

JR East to Launch Japan’s First Cargo-Only Shinkansen

JR East announced that it will begin operating the nation’s first cargo-only Shinkansen on March 23rd 2026, running between Morioka and Tokyo with loading and unloading carried out on dollies directly at the rail yard.

Why SoftBank Is Taking Aim at Loss-Making Rakuten Mobile

Rakuten Mobile continues to draw attention every earnings season, and while its losses have been narrowing, the pain it inflicts on the Rakuten Group’s overall performance has not fundamentally changed. Even so, chair Hiroshi Mikitani describes the mobile business as contributing “more than expected,” and insists the company will maintain its stance of keeping low-price, unlimited data plans even as other carriers move to raise fees.

Japan Issues Warning Over Contracts Restricting Livestreamers

The Fair Trade Commission issued a warning to four livestreamer management agencies after finding that performers on the Pococha streaming app were bound by contracts that restricted their activities, including clauses requiring them to refrain from livestreaming for a certain period after leaving their agency.

Long-Term Interest Rates Keep Surging to 18-Year High, Approaching 2 Percent

Long-term interest rates continued their rapid ascent on December 8th, reaching their highest level in 18 years and six months in the latest sign of tightening financial conditions.

Japan's Revised July–September GDP Falls at Annualized 2.3%

Japan’s real GDP for the July–September quarter was revised downward to a 0.6% decline from the previous three months, equivalent to an annualized drop of 2.3%, according to updated Cabinet Office data released on December 8.