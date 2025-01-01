Asahi Beer Sales Fall 20 Percent in November as Declines Deepen

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - Asahi Beer announced on December 10th that its sales in November fell by roughly 20 percent from a year earlier, marking a deeper decline than in October, as the company continues to feel the impact of a system outage caused by a cyberattack on Asahi Group Holdings in late September that forced restrictions on shipments of gift items such as year-end offerings, while a spike in orders when the company resumed taking requests in October is also believed to have contributed to the downturn.
The company said it aims to return shipments to normal levels by February next year.
Source: テレ東BIZ