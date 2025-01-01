News On Japan
Business

Osaka Condo Prices Triple

OSAKA, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - Condominium prices in Osaka are rising at a pace that shows no sign of slowing, with units exceeding 100 million yen becoming increasingly common as the city records the world’s fastest rate of condo price growth among major metropolitan areas.

A recent survey released shortly after the close of the Osaka-Kansai Expo ranked Osaka first globally in price appreciation, underscoring a dramatic shift in the city’s real estate landscape.

To understand what is happening on the ground, news Runner visited a company specializing in tower condominium sales and toured a unit adjacent to Grand Front Osaka. The property, offering sweeping views of the new Grand Green Osaka development, is listed at 249.9 million yen. The agent explained that the same unit sold for under 100 million yen when new, meaning its value has more than tripled. Similar increases are spreading through multiple central areas, well beyond Osaka Station’s immediate vicinity.

At a real estate office in Osaka’s Nishi Ward, reporters observed an actual negotiation involving Matsunaga, a buyer in his 30s who works for a listed company and incorporates real estate investment into his broader financial strategy. Matsunaga said prices once capped by a “100 million yen barrier” have now climbed into the 200–300 million yen range, with buyers still expecting further growth. He began investing about ten years ago and has earned an estimated 300 million yen in profits. Last year he won a lottery to purchase a Grand Green Osaka unit for around 120 million yen, which he now hears could sell for about 220 million yen.

Despite perceptions that foreign investors are pushing up prices, real estate firms say they account for less than 10 percent of purchases. Instead, the surge is driven largely by local buyers, both prospective residents and Japanese investors treating property as a long-term asset. An expert familiar with Osaka’s market said price growth is supported by major development plans, including the integrated resort project and redevelopment in areas such as Morinomiya and northern districts, which he expects will continue to expand the city’s economic potential.

The expert guided reporters to the Nakanoshima district, south of Fukushima Station, where a new station on the Naniwasuji Line is set to open in 2031. He said the rise in prices reflects economic fundamentals: as a property’s earning power increases, valuations naturally follow. While the government is considering a system to track the nationality of buyers and industry groups are preparing measures to curb speculative resales, many question whether these steps will be enough to slow the momentum.

With new-build prices rising beyond reach for many households, demand for secondhand units combined with renovations is growing rapidly. Real estate intermediaries report that 80 to 90 percent of clients now consider a used condo plus renovation as an alternative to new construction. One couple, raising a one-year-old child, initially searched for a new-build property in Abeno Ward but quickly found prices unrealistic. They purchased a secondhand unit there in August for about 50 million yen and are spending roughly 17 million yen on layout and kitchen renovations to create their ideal home. They said renovation offers more predictable budgeting compared with the wider—and costlier—options of new construction.

Experts note that Japanese real estate prices remained depressed through the country’s “lost 30 years,” with Osaka becoming especially undervalued. Even with recent increases, they say prices remain low compared with other global cities and are only now approaching what they consider fair market levels. Commentator Kikuchi, however, warned that rising values may require intervention to ensure affordability for residents. He pointed to the bubble era, when Japan imposed heavy capital gains taxes on short-term resales, arguing that similar measures could help cool today’s market.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Northern Japan Braces for Severe Weather

Hokkaido began seeing snowfall along the Pacific side on December 14th as a developing low-pressure system approached the region, with forecasters warning that conditions are expected to deteriorate further from tonight into December 15th, bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and dangerous winds.

Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

Bear Chosen as Kanji of the Year

The Kanji of the Year for 2025 was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on December 12th, with the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation selecting the character for bear for the first time after nationwide sightings, record-high damage and injuries.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Service Launched to Search Lost Items Across Multiple Operators Including Haneda Airport

Find, a company that provides AI-based lost-and-found management, announced on December 12th that it has launched a new service enabling users to search for misplaced items across multiple transport operators and commercial facilities, allowing individuals to conduct a single unified search even when they are unsure where they dropped their belongings.

Eco Bag “Shupatto” Becomes a Massive Hit

Eco bags became a daily necessity after Japan introduced mandatory charges for plastic shopping bags in July 2020, yet many consumers still found it surprisingly troublesome to fold them neatly, a frustration that helped propel the rise of a product that not only solves this inconvenience but has now captured the attention of both Japanese and overseas buyers, with sales of the series reaching 17 million units.

Inside Japan's Night-Shift Workforce

A team of workers who labor through the night for the benefit of society were followed closely as they undertook two extraordinary tasks: transporting a 50-metre wind turbine blade across narrow residential streets in Shizuoka Prefecture and carrying out behind-the-scenes maintenance at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka after the park had closed.

Osaka Condo Prices Triple

Condominium prices in Osaka are rising at a pace that shows no sign of slowing, with units exceeding 100 million yen becoming increasingly common as the city records the world’s fastest rate of condo price growth among major metropolitan areas.

Asahi Beer Sales Fall 20 Percent in November as Declines Deepen

Asahi Beer announced on December 10th that its sales in November fell by roughly 20 percent from a year earlier, marking a deeper decline than in October, as the company continues to feel the impact of a system outage caused by a cyberattack on Asahi Group Holdings in late September that forced restrictions on shipments of gift items such as year-end offerings, while a spike in orders when the company resumed taking requests in October is also believed to have contributed to the downturn.

Starting business in Azerbaijan. Comprehensive guide for entrepreneurs.

Do you have a business idea and the desire to try yourself in entrepreneurship? Then you should consider starting a company in Azerbaijan. Why Azerbaijan?

Japan Plans NISA for Children From Age Zero

A government–ruling party panel is preparing to expand the Nippon Individual Savings Account so that even those under 18 can regularly invest in mutual funds, with the goal of making it easier for households to allocate money for education and other expenses and thereby supporting a broader shift from savings to investment; the proposal will be written into the tax reform outline for fiscal 2026, with the revised scheme expected to begin as early as 2027, and Monex Research Institute analyst Naoko Shinoda joined the program to discuss how a child-focused NISA might be used and what it means for Japan’s ambition to become an asset-management nation.

JR East to Launch Japan’s First Cargo-Only Shinkansen

JR East announced that it will begin operating the nation’s first cargo-only Shinkansen on March 23rd 2026, running between Morioka and Tokyo with loading and unloading carried out on dollies directly at the rail yard.