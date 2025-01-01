Inside Japan's Night-Shift Workforce

OSAKA, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - A team of workers who labor through the night for the benefit of society were followed closely as they undertook two extraordinary tasks: transporting a 50-metre wind turbine blade across narrow residential streets in Shizuoka Prefecture and carrying out behind-the-scenes maintenance at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka after the park had closed.

On a cold winter night, long after most residents had settled indoors, a specialist transport crew gathered at a coastal site in Shizuoka. The employees, who handle oversized cargo such as railcars and heavy industrial components, were preparing to move a single wind turbine blade nearly 50 metres in length and weighing 9 tonnes. The blade was mounted on an extended trailer hitched behind the cab, and the responsibility for navigating the journey fell to experienced driver Maekawa, who has handled more than 100 such operations. Alongside him was Yamaguchi, operating a remote-control system that steers the trailer’s rear wheels, a crucial role for avoiding obstacles in tight spaces.

Because of the blade’s size, every movement had to take place after midnight when traffic was minimal. The transport team faced a strict deadline: complete the operation by dawn. Within minutes after the 10 p.m. departure, the enormous blade was already passing through the town, creating a surreal sight as the 50-metre structure slid between ordinary buildings. But the first major challenge arose soon after the convoy reached a hairpin turn known locally as a “hell curve,” shaped like a U and far narrower than a typical intersection. With real-time coordination between Maekawa and Yamaguchi, the trailer advanced inch by inch, avoiding the wall by a razor-thin margin. Residents who had ventured out to watch held their breath as the blade narrowly cleared the turn.

By 1 a.m., the team approached another right-angle turn in a dense residential district. To create enough space, road signs had been temporarily removed under special permission from local authorities. Spectators gathered despite the late hour, calling it a rare opportunity to witness such a feat. The manoeuvre required not only precise steering but also constant vigilance to avoid contact with surrounding homes and elevated structures. After five slow minutes, the trailer passed through safely to a round of relieved applause.

Rain began falling at 2:25 a.m. as the crew approached an overhead pedestrian bridge with a height of 4.5 metres. The clearance was so tight that Maekawa and Yamaguchi advanced at a crawl, confirming every centimetre of space before the blade slipped beneath the structure without incident. But the largest obstacle still lay ahead. At 3 a.m., the trailer needed to make a left turn impossible to execute from the roadway. Instead, the team steered into a nearby parking lot, intending to reverse the entire 50-metre load back onto the main road in a new direction. The tension on both workers’ faces reflected the scale of the task. Guided by precise inputs from Yamaguchi’s remote steering, the manoeuvre was completed flawlessly. By 4 a.m., the team had delivered the blade to its destination, concluding a 50-kilometre, six-hour journey. For Maekawa, the successful operation reaffirmed the pride he takes in a job built on teamwork and technical expertise.

The focus then shifted to Universal Studios Japan, one of the world’s most visited theme parks with 16 million guests last year. After closing at 9:30 p.m., the park transformed into a silent, unlit city where hundreds of night-shift staff carry out essential work that cannot be done during the day. In the San Francisco area of the park, a cleaning crew used high-pressure water to wash away grime that accumulates during peak hours. One worker explained that directing the waves created by the water — rather than spraying debris directly — allows even fine particles to be swept away efficiently. The team cleans an area equivalent to 12 Tokyo Domes every night, spending hours removing stubborn dirt trapped between cobblestones and clearing drains of tangled hair with meticulous care.

Another team managed the park’s 100,000 wardrobe items, checking each piece after washing for stains, fabric pilling, or loose buttons to ensure crew uniforms remain presentable for guests. In a separate workshop, an illumination team prepared for a new initiative: powering holiday lighting using biodiesel fuel generated from food waste collected inside the park. During a final test on this particular night, the lights switched on successfully, bathing the area in a colourful glow.

In the New York area of the park, a craftsman whose work clothes were speckled with paint was restoring ageing façade components. The park’s sets are intentionally weathered through “aging paint,” a technique used to recreate accumulated dust, rust, and decades-old wear consistent with the area’s 1930s theme. Mixing pigments from scratch to match each building, the painter used tools such as industrial dryers to compensate for cold temperatures that slow the drying process. Applying carefully placed grey shading, he recreated the look of dust gathering in corners untouched by visitors. Two hours later, the refreshed façade blended seamlessly into the park’s historical streetscape.

By the time the park reopened at 8 a.m., crews had completed their overnight work, leaving guests unaware of the intense labour that takes place after dark. Visitors expressed admiration for the realism and detail that define the park’s environments, noting that the unseen efforts behind the scenes deepen their appreciation for the experience.

Much of the world functions on the unseen dedication of those who work in the shadows. These late-night professionals — from heavy-transport specialists navigating perilous routes to theme-park crews maintaining vast attractions — keep society moving through steady, often unacknowledged effort.

