Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

SHIGA, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

UNESCO has decided to add four additional Japanese traditions, including Otsu’s Hikiyama procession, to its category of Mountain, Float and Pavilion Festivals, a group that highlights regional events built around elaborate floats and long-preserved community rituals.

The Otsu Festival, already designated as an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property by the Japanese government, has been celebrated since the Edo period and was praised for playing an essential role in shaping and sustaining the local community.

Furuya Hiroshi, chairman of the Otsu Festival Preservation Society, said the registration places the tradition on an even larger global stage, adding that people around the world will now see what generations of predecessors have carried on for hundreds of years, and that this responsibility must continue unchanged.

Within Shiga Prefecture, this marks the second festival to receive UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status.

Source: KTV NEWS

Northern Japan Braces for Severe Weather

Hokkaido began seeing snowfall along the Pacific side on December 14th as a developing low-pressure system approached the region, with forecasters warning that conditions are expected to deteriorate further from tonight into December 15th, bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and dangerous winds.

Bear Chosen as Kanji of the Year

The Kanji of the Year for 2025 was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on December 12th, with the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation selecting the character for bear for the first time after nationwide sightings, record-high damage and injuries.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Buyers at Tokyo City Flea Market are 90% Foreign Tourists

At Oi Racecourse, the Tokyo City Flea Market has emerged as an unlikely gathering spot for overseas visitors even though it is far from a standard sightseeing destination, with the walkways filled on recent weekends with a mix of languages that reflects how sharply foreign tourism patterns are shifting.

JAL and ANA End Calendar Giveaways

As the end of the year approaches, companies across Japan are scaling back on traditional calendar giveaways, with major airlines such as JAL and ANA joining a growing list of firms ending long-standing distribution programs even as demand among some consumers remains strong.

Tokaido Shinkansen to Operate Record 13 Trains per Hour

JR Group companies will introduce extensive timetable changes in March next year, with JR Central announcing that it will raise the maximum number of Tokaido Shinkansen Nozomi services to 13 per hour during peak periods.

Japan's Regional Hot Springs Are Winning Travelers Back

A nationwide survey of popular hot spring destinations released on December 10th shows Oita Prefecture rapidly climbing in traveler preference, underscoring shifting tourism trends as visitors seek both tradition and new experiences. The annual rankings, based on votes from travel site members, again placed Kusatsu in Gunma at the top for the third consecutive year, while Beppu rose from fifth to second and Yufuin made a notable leap to fifth from eleventh.

World’s First Commercial Autonomous Passenger Ship

A regular passenger ferry connecting Okayama City and Shodoshima is set to begin commercial operations using autonomous navigation technology within the current fiscal year, according to an announcement on December 10th by the Nippon Foundation, which confirmed that the vessel Orinpia Dream Seto has been certified by the national government as the world’s first regular passenger ship approved for commercial autonomous operation, a milestone expected to ease the industry’s chronic crew shortages.

Hundreds Queue at Dawn for 2,000-Yen Leather Wallet at Imperial Palace

On the morning of December 9th, the chill in the air surrounded the Imperial Palace as a long line stretched from the Otemon Gate along the moat, with more than 200 people waiting from the early hours in pursuit of what has become known as the “Imperial Palace Wallet.”

Shibuya Passes Plan for 2,000-Yen Fine for Littering

Shibuya Ward has approved an ordinance that would impose a 2,000-yen fine for littering on public streets, while also penalizing shops that fail to provide trash bins. The measure was passed on December 10th and targets both individuals who discard waste and businesses near major stations that offer takeout services, raising questions about whether the approach will meaningfully reduce trash on the streets.

