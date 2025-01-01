Eco Bag “Shupatto” Becomes a Massive Hit

TOKYO, Dec 15 (News On Japan) - Eco bags became a daily necessity after Japan introduced mandatory charges for plastic shopping bags in July 2020, yet many consumers still found it surprisingly troublesome to fold them neatly, a frustration that helped propel the rise of a product that not only solves this inconvenience but has now captured the attention of both Japanese and overseas buyers, with sales of the series reaching 17 million units.

Called the Shupatto—named for the sound and motion of folding it in a single swift pull—the bag went viral on social media and is now sold in 34 countries.

The company behind this remarkably simple yet highly practical design is Marna, a household goods manufacturer based in Tokyo's Sumida Ward. With a history spanning more than 150 years, the firm has repeatedly delivered hit products, including a fish-shaped kitchen sponge that sold 40 million units and a seasoning pot that prevents sugar from hardening due to humidity. Although Marna employs only 76 people, it expects to generate 8 billion yen in revenue this fiscal year.

How has a long-established company continued to produce hit after hit in the seemingly unglamorous world of everyday household goods? At the heart of its success lies a philosophy passed down through generations and a wave of reforms led by its young fifth-generation president, revealing a challenger’s spirit embedded within a traditional manufacturer.

Source: テレ東BIZ