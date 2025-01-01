News On Japan
Service Launched to Search Lost Items Across Multiple Operators Including Haneda Airport

TOKYO, Dec 15 (News On Japan) - Find, a company that provides AI-based lost-and-found management, announced on December 12th that it has launched a new service enabling users to search for misplaced items across multiple transport operators and commercial facilities, allowing individuals to conduct a single unified search even when they are unsure where they dropped their belongings.

The system manages lost items on the cloud and allows users to search via chat on a smartphone.

The new function is designed to make it easier to locate lost items when the possible locations are spread across several operators, reflecting the growing need for coordination among transport networks and large commercial complexes. Beginning on December 12th, six companies that already use Find—including Haneda Airport, Nihon Kotsu, and Tokyo Monorail—started offering the cross-search service.

Looking ahead, JR East plans to join the system in April 2026, with the aim of expanding participation to major transport operators and commercial facilities nationwide.

Source: テレ東BIZ

