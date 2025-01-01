News On Japan
Politics

Japan to End Support for New Mega-Solar Projects

TOKYO, Dec 15 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is preparing to end support for new large-scale solar power projects starting in fiscal 2027, as policymakers move to revise the framework used to promote renewable energy in the years following the Fukushima Daiichi accident.

After the nuclear disaster, the government introduced a system in 2012 requiring utilities to purchase electricity generated from renewable sources at premium rates to accelerate the shift toward clean energy. However, officials are now coordinating plans to exclude new mega-solar projects from this scheme beginning in fiscal 2027.

The adjustment comes as the price of solar panels continues to fall due to technological advances, reducing the need for the level of policy support previously required. At the same time, local opposition to mega-solar developments has grown, with communities voicing concerns over environmental degradation, landslide risks, and broader safety issues associated with large-scale installations.

Source: TBS

MORE Politics NEWS

Belarus Grants Large-Scale Amnesty, Frees 123 People Including Japanese National

Belarus carried out a large-scale amnesty on December 13th, releasing 123 detainees that included a Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights activist and a Japanese national.

China Renews Call for Citizens to Avoid Travel to Japan Citing Recent Earthquakes

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a renewed advisory on December 11th urging Chinese nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Japan, reiterating a call made nearly one month ago but this time citing a series of earthquakes observed off the eastern coast of Honshu as the reason for heightened caution.

Forbes Ranks Prime Minister Takaichi as the World’s Third Most Powerful Woman

America’s business magazine Forbes announced on December 10th that Prime Minister Takaichi has been ranked third on its list of the “World’s Most Powerful Women,” placing the Japanese leader near the top of a global ranking of 100 figures across politics, business, and culture, and marking a prominent acknowledgment of Japan’s first female prime minister.

Supplementary Budget of 18.3 Trillion Yen Clears Lower House Committee

A supplementary budget worth 18.3 trillion yen for the current fiscal year was approved by a majority vote in the Lower House Budget Committee on December 11th, backed by the ruling coalition and part of the opposition, and is expected to pass the upcoming plenary session before being sent to the Upper House.

Abe Akie Makes First Court Appearance

Abe Akie appeared at the Nara District Court on December 3rd for the lay judge trial of the shooting that killed former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, marking the first time she has attended proceedings in person. Akie arrived in the courtroom shortly after 1 p.m. wearing a navy jacket and bowed toward the gallery as she entered, while the court continued a scheduled witness examination of Sakurai Yoshihide, a religious scholar and specially appointed professor at Hokkaido University.

LDP and Ishin Agree on 10 Percent Cut to Lower House Seats

The Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin have agreed on a framework to ensure the effectiveness of legislation aimed at reducing the number of seats in the House of Representatives, deciding that if no conclusion is reached within one year, roughly 10 percent of seats across both single-member districts and proportional representation blocs will be cut.

Komeito Leader Presents New Vision Focused on Centrist Reform

Komeito leader Saito told senior members of the party’s regional organizations that, following the party’s departure from its coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party, he intends to establish a new party vision centered on centrist reform by the time of the party convention next autumn, saying in the meeting that he is determined to raise the banner of centrist reform high within Japanese politics and open up a new horizon by serving as a unifying axis across the ruling and opposition blocs.