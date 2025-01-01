Japan to End Support for New Mega-Solar Projects

TOKYO, Dec 15 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is preparing to end support for new large-scale solar power projects starting in fiscal 2027, as policymakers move to revise the framework used to promote renewable energy in the years following the Fukushima Daiichi accident.

After the nuclear disaster, the government introduced a system in 2012 requiring utilities to purchase electricity generated from renewable sources at premium rates to accelerate the shift toward clean energy. However, officials are now coordinating plans to exclude new mega-solar projects from this scheme beginning in fiscal 2027.

The adjustment comes as the price of solar panels continues to fall due to technological advances, reducing the need for the level of policy support previously required. At the same time, local opposition to mega-solar developments has grown, with communities voicing concerns over environmental degradation, landslide risks, and broader safety issues associated with large-scale installations.

Source: TBS