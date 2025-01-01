Eastern Hokkaido Hit by Record Snowfall

News On Japan
HOKKAIDO, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - Record snowfall across eastern Hokkaido on December 15th continued to disrupt daily life on the 16th, with widespread school closures, suspended waste collection and transportation delays. In Kitami, where accumulated snow reached as much as 53 centimeters on December 15th, residents spent the morning clearing heavy, wet snow from their entrances and driveways.

One elementary school student said it was “pretty tough and exhausting,” while another resident noted that, because schools were closed, students from elementary, junior high and high school came out together to help with shoveling, adding that managing the work alone would have been difficult.

Road clearing has fallen behind throughout Kitami, prompting the city to close all schools for a second day on December 16th. Waste collection was also suspended in central Kitami and the Rubeshibe district, and all local bus routes operating within the city were canceled.

Transport disruption extended to rail services as well. JR suspended all services of the Tokkyu Ozora on December 16th after the track bed between Onbetsu and Shiranuka on the Nemuro Line was washed out, making the section impassable.

Snowfall is expected to continue across northern and central Hokkaido on December 16th, and authorities are urging caution regarding falling snow from rooftops and the risk of avalanches.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

