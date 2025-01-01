Visitors Drawn to Spectacular Diamond Fuji

YAMANASHI, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - A rare winter spectacle known as Diamond Fuji, in which the sun rises directly from the summit of Mount Fuji, illuminated the skies over the Takashimo district of Fujikawa Town in Yamanashi Prefecture on the morning of December — a seasonal scene that can be viewed only for a short period through early January.

Although clouds lingered across the horizon, the moment the sun emerged from the peak at around 7:20 a.m., the landscape was instantly washed in a golden glow. Locals and photographers gathered to witness the alignment, a phenomenon prized for its striking symmetry and brief annual window.

This view of Diamond Fuji will continue to be visible in the area through early January.

Source: TBS