Japan's Ski Resorts Open with Fresh Snow

Dec 17 (News On Japan) - Ski areas across Japan are gradually opening for the winter season as fresh snow settles along mountain regions, with JR SKISKI releasing its weekly outlook that highlights changing weather patterns and early-season conditions. Snow was already falling in mountainous areas at the start of the week, and while the weather is expected to shift periodically in the days ahead, many resorts are reporting enough new snow for visitors to enjoy their first runs of the season.

However, temperatures are forecast to rise toward the end of the week, creating conditions that may cause the snow quality to change quickly. Travelers are encouraged to check the latest snowfall updates frequently in order to time their trip to the slopes for the best possible conditions.

Current ski resort opening schedules show a gradual rollout across various regions, although JR SKISKI notes that planned openings may change at short notice depending on weather and snow levels. The company advises skiers and snowboarders to confirm the latest information on each resort’s official website before heading out.

Live camera footage from G-ka Ski Resort in the Hakuba area of Nagano Prefecture, which opened only recently, shows a fully white landscape despite operations being limited to certain runs for now. Preparations continue across many resorts aiming to open soon, and the early snow is already prompting winter-sports enthusiasts to look forward to the season’s first proper descents.

Source: ウェザーニュース

Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

A fire broke out inside a private sauna facility in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, leaving a man and a woman in their 30s—believed to be customers—dead as investigators began examining how the blaze started and why the pair were unable to escape.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Long Lines at Ueno Zoo as Visitors Rush to See Panda

Ueno Zoo’s panda will be returned to China in late January, according to an announcement made by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on December 15th, prompting long lines at the zoo on the morning of December 16th as visitors gathered to catch a final glimpse and shared their sadness over the approaching farewell.

Visitors Drawn to Spectacular Diamond Fuji

A rare winter spectacle known as Diamond Fuji, in which the sun rises directly from the summit of Mount Fuji, illuminated the skies over the Takashimo district of Fujikawa Town in Yamanashi Prefecture on the morning of December — a seasonal scene that can be viewed only for a short period through early January.

Eastern Hokkaido Hit by Record Snowfall

Record snowfall across eastern Hokkaido on December 15th continued to disrupt daily life on the 16th, with widespread school closures, suspended waste collection and transportation delays. In Kitami, where accumulated snow reached as much as 53 centimeters on December 15th, residents spent the morning clearing heavy, wet snow from their entrances and driveways.

Kusatsu Tops Japan’s Hot Spring Rankings

The latest “Jalan Popular Hot Spring Destinations 2026” ranking, based on responses from more than 12,000 members of the travel site Jalan, has named Gunma Prefecture’s Kusatsu Onsen as the top hot spring area people most want to revisit, marking its third consecutive year at No. 1, with Hakone Onsen in Kanagawa coming in third and Beppu Onsenkyo in Oita second.

Buyers at Tokyo City Flea Market are 90% Foreign Tourists

At Oi Racecourse, the Tokyo City Flea Market has emerged as an unlikely gathering spot for overseas visitors even though it is far from a standard sightseeing destination, with the walkways filled on recent weekends with a mix of languages that reflects how sharply foreign tourism patterns are shifting.

Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

JAL and ANA End Calendar Giveaways

As the end of the year approaches, companies across Japan are scaling back on traditional calendar giveaways, with major airlines such as JAL and ANA joining a growing list of firms ending long-standing distribution programs even as demand among some consumers remains strong.

Tokaido Shinkansen to Operate Record 13 Trains per Hour

JR Group companies will introduce extensive timetable changes in March next year, with JR Central announcing that it will raise the maximum number of Tokaido Shinkansen Nozomi services to 13 per hour during peak periods.