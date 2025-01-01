Japan's Ski Resorts Open with Fresh Snow

Dec 17 (News On Japan) - Ski areas across Japan are gradually opening for the winter season as fresh snow settles along mountain regions, with JR SKISKI releasing its weekly outlook that highlights changing weather patterns and early-season conditions. Snow was already falling in mountainous areas at the start of the week, and while the weather is expected to shift periodically in the days ahead, many resorts are reporting enough new snow for visitors to enjoy their first runs of the season.

However, temperatures are forecast to rise toward the end of the week, creating conditions that may cause the snow quality to change quickly. Travelers are encouraged to check the latest snowfall updates frequently in order to time their trip to the slopes for the best possible conditions.

Current ski resort opening schedules show a gradual rollout across various regions, although JR SKISKI notes that planned openings may change at short notice depending on weather and snow levels. The company advises skiers and snowboarders to confirm the latest information on each resort’s official website before heading out.

Live camera footage from G-ka Ski Resort in the Hakuba area of Nagano Prefecture, which opened only recently, shows a fully white landscape despite operations being limited to certain runs for now. Preparations continue across many resorts aiming to open soon, and the early snow is already prompting winter-sports enthusiasts to look forward to the season’s first proper descents.

