Prime Minister Takaichi Pledges Priority on Inflation Relief

TOKYO, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - The extraordinary session of the Diet closed on December 17th, with Prime Minister Takaichi using a press conference to stress inflation relief as her top priority, defend the government’s handling of cost-of-living pressures through a supplementary budget, reaffirm her determination to pass a bill cutting the number of lawmakers, and signal a dual-track approach toward China that combines dialogue with vigilance over security concerns.

At the outset of her remarks, Takaichi offered condolences to those affected by recent disasters, including an earthquake off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, before reflecting on her time since taking office. She said that responding to rising prices faced by the public had been her top priority, adding that the government had fulfilled its commitment to citizens through the enactment of a supplementary budget. She also said the budget set a clear direction for achieving a strong economy and robust diplomacy and security.

Takaichi highlighted measures such as reductions in gasoline and diesel prices, subsidies for electricity and gas bills, targeted local government grants, broader inflation relief programs and child-rearing support payments. She said these measures are expected to provide a standard level of support exceeding 80,000 yen per household annually for a typical family of four with two children. In particular, she noted that raising fuel subsidies ahead of the abolition of provisional fuel tax rates has already allowed households to feel the impact of reduced burdens.

On the bill to cut the number of lawmakers, which coalition partner Nippon Ishin no Kai had strongly sought but which was shelved during the session, Takaichi expressed regret that it was not even debated. She said the proposal was an important commitment to Ishin and added that the government would continue seeking understanding from opposition parties during the regular Diet session, with the aim of securing its passage.

Addressing her past remarks regarding a potential Taiwan contingency and the worsening state of Japan-China relations, Takaichi said China remains an important neighboring country for Japan and that there is a need to build a constructive and stable relationship. At the same time, she acknowledged the existence of security concerns between the two countries, including issues related to economic security. She said Japan would continue frank dialogue and comprehensively promote a strategic, mutually beneficial relationship.

Takaichi also stressed that her comments on situations threatening Japan’s survival did not represent any change in the government’s long-standing position, adding that Japan would patiently explain this stance to China and the international community at various levels. Concluding her remarks, she said the Takaichi Cabinet has only just begun its work and pledged to make the Japanese archipelago stronger and more prosperous, while lifting Japan once again to the heights of the global stage.

