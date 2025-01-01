News On Japan
Takachi Cabinet Approval Hits Record High

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takachi on December 22nd visited a “Press Photo Exhibition” in Tokyo reviewing key events of 2025, smiling for reporters as she recreated a pose from a photograph taken aboard the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington alongside President Trump.

Takachi also made a celebratory fist pump when viewing a photo capturing the Hanshin Tigers’ league championship victory, a team she has openly described herself as an enthusiastic fan of, and signed the words “lofty and majestic” on a photograph taken when she first sat in the Liberal Democratic Party president’s chair after being elected party leader.

Marking two months since taking office, Takachi said she wanted to push ahead with policies that would turn public anxiety about Japan’s future into reassurance and hope.

More than a month has passed since Japan–China relations worsened following Takachi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency, and against that backdrop FNN conducted a nationwide opinion poll on December 20th and 21st, surveying 1,021 men and women aged 18 and over by telephone.

The survey showed that 75.9 percent of respondents said they supported the Takachi Cabinet, the highest approval rating since the administration was launched. When asked which initiatives they rated most highly, 40.2 percent cited economic measures such as responses to rising prices, followed by diplomacy and security policy.

Across three surveys conducted since the cabinet’s formation, support has consistently remained above 75 percent. Fuji Television political editor Keita Takada attributed this to expectations surrounding price-control measures and a tougher diplomatic stance, noting that the Takachi administration had acted swiftly on issues such as abolishing provisional fuel taxes, rolling out economic measures, and pursuing firm diplomacy toward the United States and China, thereby meeting public expectations.

Particularly striking was support among younger generations, which reached 92.4 percent. Young voters interviewed on the street said the speed of policy decisions such as scrapping the provisional gasoline tax stood out, that Takachi’s efforts felt genuine, and that her bright, energetic demeanor contrasted with the traditionally somber image of prime ministers.

Takada said Takachi’s clarity and upbeat style played a major role, but emphasized that the decision to raise the so-called income threshold affecting working-age earners was especially significant for younger voters. He cautioned, however, that while the policy brings substantial benefits to those in the main income bracket, others may feel less impact, raising the possibility that expectations could fade over time if people feel their lives have not improved as much as anticipated.

Source: FNN

