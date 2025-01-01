News On Japan
Business

Foxconn Eyes Japan’s Auto Market

TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - Japan’s auto industry, already facing mounting pressure, is preparing for another major challenge in 2026 as Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Foxconn steps up its push into the Japanese market. Following its earlier focus on Chinese electric vehicle makers, the company is now turning its attention to Japan, raising questions over whether it will become a partner or a rival to domestic automakers.

This report follows an earlier segment on BYD and focuses on Foxconn Technology Group, led in its EV strategy by former Nissan executive Jun Seki. Under Seki’s leadership, Foxconn has been developing electric vehicles after closely analyzing Japanese carmakers such as Toyota and Nissan. The company has already begun rolling out electric buses and taxis, and is now eyeing the passenger car market as its next target.

Coverage of Foxconn’s recent technology showcase, Foxconn Tech Day, revealed that cooperation with Japanese firms is steadily advancing. The event highlighted new vehicle models and underscored Foxconn’s growing ambitions in mobility. The question now is whether the Taiwanese electronics giant will become a partner, a competitor, or both for Japan’s auto industry.

Seki, once considered a candidate for Nissan’s top post, left the company after internal power struggles and later joined Foxconn to lead its electric vehicle business. His move followed a brief and turbulent tenure at a Japanese motor manufacturer, after which he was recruited by Foxconn to spearhead its automotive expansion. Since then, his presence has been increasingly felt in Japan’s auto sector.

In December 2024, reports surfaced that Foxconn had approached Renault, Nissan’s largest shareholder, about acquiring its stake in the Japanese automaker. The move reportedly accelerated talks between Nissan and Honda over a possible management integration, driven in part by concerns over foreign acquisition. Although those talks ultimately collapsed, Foxconn’s behind-the-scenes maneuvering has continued to influence Japan’s auto industry.

Financially, Foxconn remains a formidable force. In the first half of 2025, the company posted revenue of approximately 17 trillion yen, with both operating and net profits showing double-digit growth from a year earlier. Its largest revenue driver remains smartphone and electronics manufacturing, including iPhone assembly, but the fastest growth has come from AI server production, which has expanded by roughly 50 percent year-on-year.

Electric vehicles currently fall under Foxconn’s machinery and connector division, where sales are still smaller than its core businesses but growing steadily. The company has also been expanding its presence in North America and Europe, with the United States emerging as a key market due to surging demand for AI-related infrastructure.

Industry analysts note that Foxconn’s strength lies in its horizontal manufacturing model, in contrast to Japan’s traditionally vertically integrated approach. While Japanese firms tend to design, manufacture, and sell products in-house, Foxconn specializes in contract manufacturing, assembling products designed by others. This model has allowed it to dominate global electronics production, but its compatibility with Japan’s automotive culture remains uncertain.

Still, the company has shown an ability to restructure struggling businesses, as seen in its acquisition of Sharp. Although cost-cutting and operational reform helped stabilize the company, critics argue that Foxconn lacks the brand-building and creative strengths traditionally valued by Japanese manufacturers.

At the same time, Japan’s auto industry is facing structural change. As vehicles become increasingly software-driven, with autonomous driving and AI integration at their core, the traditional model of in-house development is under strain. Experts say this shift could open the door for companies like Foxconn, which excel at modular production and large-scale manufacturing.

During a November technology exhibition, Foxconn unveiled several new EV models, including a compact electric bus and a new passenger vehicle known as Model A. The company confirmed plans to supply EV buses to Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, and indicated that passenger cars could follow. The Model A, priced at around 3 million yen, is designed to be adaptable for taxis, commercial use, and logistics applications.

Foxconn executives said they aim to produce vehicles in Japan in partnership with local manufacturers, though the option of building their own production lines remains under consideration. The company has already constructed flexible manufacturing facilities overseas and claims similar plants could be replicated in Japan at competitive cost levels.

Looking ahead, Foxconn is also targeting autonomous driving. The company is working with Nvidia and other partners on Level 4 autonomous technology and envisions integrating self-driving systems into future vehicle lineups, including robotaxis.

As Japan’s population declines and car ownership patterns shift, industry observers say the role of vehicles is evolving from simple transportation to mobile living spaces and logistics platforms. In that context, Foxconn’s entry into Japan could have far-reaching implications for employment, industrial structure, and technological leadership.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Where Can You See the First Sunrise of the Year?

Japan’s first sunrise of the year is expected to be difficult to see along the Sea of Japan coast, while areas facing the Pacific Ocean are more likely to catch a glimpse, according to weather agencies. Even in regions with generally favorable conditions, cloud cover drifting in from offshore may block views depending on location and timing.

Prime Minister Takaichi Moves Into Official Residence

Prime Minister Takaichi moved into the official residence next to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, relocating from the lawmakers’ housing complex in Akasaka, Tokyo, as the year-end and New Year holiday period begins.

Escaped Wolf Recaptured as Tama Zoo Halts Operations

A wolf that escaped from its enclosure at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, western Tokyo, was captured on December 28, prompting the zoo to close temporarily and bring its operations for the year to an early end.

67‑Vehicle Crash on Kan‑Etsu Expressway Leaves Two Dead, 26 Injured

A multiple‑vehicle collision involving 67 cars and trucks on the Kan‑Etsu Expressway in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture left two people dead and 26 others injured in snowy conditions on the evening of December 26.

Osaka to Install 63 New Smoking Areas Following Citywide Ban

In response to growing calls for more places to smoke, Osaka City has announced plans to install 63 new smoking areas, including around JR Fukushima Station, after enforcing a citywide ban on smoking in public streets.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

2026 Japanese Stock Market Outlook: Key Events and Sectors to Watch

The Japanese stock market is entering a new phase as investors look ahead to 2026 following a volatile but ultimately strong year in 2025, when the Nikkei index briefly approached the 50,000-yen level.

Foxconn Eyes Japan’s Auto Market

Japan’s auto industry, already facing mounting pressure, is preparing for another major challenge in 2026 as Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Foxconn steps up its push into the Japanese market. Following its earlier focus on Chinese electric vehicle makers, the company is now turning its attention to Japan, raising questions over whether it will become a partner or a rival to domestic automakers.

Japanese Stocks Finish the Year at a Record Level

The final trading session of the year concluded at the Osaka Exchange in Kitahama, Osaka, where the traditional year-end ceremony known as the “Dainokai” was held to mark the close of trading.

Japanese Components Powering Apple’s Latest Devices

As global uncertainty continues to grow, Japan’s electronic components industry has been quietly strengthening its presence on the world stage. A closer look at technologies recognized by Apple reveals Japan’s current position as a critical hub in the global supply chain.

Foreign Fund Moves to Revive Japanese Resort

In September last year, the sudden acquisition of Spa Resort Hawaiians — long known as “Japan’s Hawaii” — sent shockwaves through the industry. The buyer was Fortress Investment Group, a U.S. investment firm that also made headlines two years ago with its purchase of Sogo & Seibu. How a foreign fund plans to rebuild one of Japan’s most iconic resort facilities is now drawing close scrutiny, as management, former hula dancers, and local residents watch the transformation unfold.

Fast Retailing Raises New Graduate Starting Salary to 370,000 Yen

Uniqlo, one of Japan’s leading fast-fashion brands, announced on the 22nd that it will raise the starting salary for new graduates to 370,000 yen, a move that has drawn widespread attention.

Flat 35 Loan Ceiling to Be Raised to 120 Million Yen

The government is moving to raise the maximum loan amount under the long-term fixed-rate home mortgage program known as Flat 35 to 120 million yen, as it seeks to respond to the continued rise in housing prices.

Japan’s Rate Hike Deepens Generational Divide Between Savers And Homebuyers

The Bank of Japan has decided to raise its policy interest rate to around 0.75 percent, a level not seen in 30 years, prompting questions about how the move will affect the weak yen, rising prices, and household finances across different generations.