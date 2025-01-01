Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

The New York Times announced the list on January 6, ranking first a series of events across the eastern U.S., including Philadelphia, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, while placing Nagasaki 17th and Okinawa 46th among the recommended destinations.

In explaining its choice of Nagasaki, the newspaper noted that although the city was hit by an atomic bomb in 1945, its central area was not completely destroyed, adding that “as the threat of nuclear proliferation spreads around the world, there are compelling reasons for travelers to visit.”

The paper also highlighted the completion of redevelopment around Nagasaki Station, saying the city is “more ready than ever to welcome visitors,” while recommending attractions such as Glover Garden and the local specialty milkshake.

As for Okinawa, the New York Times pointed out that Shuri Castle, which was destroyed in a fire in 2019, is scheduled to complete its reconstruction work this autumn, and also introduced events including the Ryukyu Lantern Festival, featuring more than 3,000 lanterns, and the lily festival held on Ie Island.

The New York Times previously selected Toyama and Osaka for its list last year, and Yamaguchi the year before.

Source: TBS