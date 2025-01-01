News On Japan
Travel

Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

The New York Times announced the list on January 6, ranking first a series of events across the eastern U.S., including Philadelphia, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, while placing Nagasaki 17th and Okinawa 46th among the recommended destinations.

In explaining its choice of Nagasaki, the newspaper noted that although the city was hit by an atomic bomb in 1945, its central area was not completely destroyed, adding that “as the threat of nuclear proliferation spreads around the world, there are compelling reasons for travelers to visit.”

The paper also highlighted the completion of redevelopment around Nagasaki Station, saying the city is “more ready than ever to welcome visitors,” while recommending attractions such as Glover Garden and the local specialty milkshake.

As for Okinawa, the New York Times pointed out that Shuri Castle, which was destroyed in a fire in 2019, is scheduled to complete its reconstruction work this autumn, and also introduced events including the Ryukyu Lantern Festival, featuring more than 3,000 lanterns, and the lily festival held on Ie Island.

The New York Times previously selected Toyama and Osaka for its list last year, and Yamaguchi the year before.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Japan's Local Markets Struggle to Keep Their Roots

Nishiki Market in Kyoto and Kuromon Market in Osaka, both long known as local kitchens with deep historical roots, are facing a major turning point as a surge in inbound tourism transforms how they operate and who they serve.

Why So Many Stations Named After Shrines and Temples?

The Hankyu Takarazuka Line is notable for having an unusually large number of stations named after shrines and temples, a feature that reflects a distinctive approach to railway-led urban development in Japan.

Men in Loincloths Brave Subzero Temperatures

Twelve men dressed only in traditional loincloths took part in a New Year pilgrimage in the biting cold of Nemuro, eastern Hokkaido, as temperatures plunged to minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Snow Traps Worshippers at Mitsumine Shrine

Around 130 worshippers were unable to return home on the night of January 2nd after icy road conditions caused by heavy snowfall led to road closures around Mitsumine Shrine in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture.

Turns White as Season’s First Snow Blankets Kyoto

Snow fell across the Kinki region from January 2nd to January 3rd, particularly in northern areas, with Kyoto’s Kinkakuji Temple donning its first snow cover of the winter.

Northern Alp Hikers Urged to Submit Climbing Plans

Gifu Prefecture officials have urged climbers heading into the Northern Alps over the year-end and New Year holiday period to submit climbing plans and ensure they are fully equipped, as part of efforts to prevent mountain accidents.

Inside Keisei’s Abandoned Museum Zoo Station

A camera from the Sankei Shimbun was granted rare access to the abandoned Hakubutsukan-Dōbutsuen Station, located between Keisei Ueno and Nippori stations on the Keisei Electric Railway line, which was closed in 2004 and has remained largely untouched ever since.

Inside Japan’s Flagship Cruise Liner

Japan’s flagship luxury cruise ship Asuka II, measuring 241 meters in length and featuring 436 guest rooms, made a port call at Osaka Port, offering a rare glimpse inside one of the world’s most acclaimed cruise liners. The vessel has been ranked first for 31 consecutive years in the Cruise Ship of the Year reader poll conducted by Cruise magazine, standing out among roughly 300 ships worldwide.