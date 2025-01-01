Okinawa Tourism Enters a New Phase of Growth in 2026

NAHA, Jan 08 (News On Japan) - Tourism industry leaders gathered in Naha to mark the start of the new year, as Okinawa’s visitor numbers continue to climb to unprecedented levels. The number of tourists entering Okinawa in fiscal 2025 is expected to exceed 10 million for the first time, setting a new record. With further growth anticipated, executives across the sector shared their outlook for 2026.

Around 700 people from the tourism industry attended the “Okinawa Tourism New Year Gathering,” held in Naha on January 5.

Visitor numbers for fiscal 2025 had already reached just under 10 million by November, and are projected to surpass the milestone by the end of the fiscal year. Hamada, chairman of the Okinawa Convention and Visitors Bureau, emphasized that Okinawa tourism has “entered a new phase toward a leap forward.”

Executives were asked to describe their vision for the year ahead as the industry seeks further expansion.

Azuma Yoshikazu, chairman of Okinawa Tourist, said the character that defines his year is “people.” While AI continues to advance rapidly, he stressed that human strength is becoming increasingly important. He said he hopes Okinawa tourism will continue to grow through human resource development, personal connections, and stronger networks.

Sato Daisuke, vice president of Japan Entertainment, which operates the theme park Junglia Okinawa that opened in 2025, chose the theme of “gratitude and evolution.”

Sato said the company aims to evolve the park into one that makes use of Okinawa’s resources and natural environment, and is deeply loved by local residents.

Asked about contributions to the prefectural economy, he said Junglia hopes to become a catalyst for change by creating an environment where working in Okinawa is enjoyable and where tourism can be learned, working together with other tourism operators across the region.

As inbound tourism from overseas remains strong, Japan Transocean Air is embarking on a new challenge.

Noguchi Nozomu, president of Japan Transocean Air, described the year as one of “opening the future.” He noted that on February 3, the airline will launch its first scheduled international route as JTA, connecting Naha and Taipei, adding that the company aims to quickly place the service on a stable footing and link it to future growth.

Oyadomari Masayo, who became president of KARIYUSHI, an operator of resort hotels in Okinawa, in 2025 after a career as a flight attendant, said she plans to highlight hospitality as the company’s core strength.

Oyadomari said that returning to live in Okinawa for the first time in 40 years has allowed her to personally experience the warmth of local residents, adding that the way people connect with one another is a unique strength found only in Okinawa.

The completion of the reconstructed main hall of Shuri Castle is scheduled for this autumn, raising expectations that the tourism industry’s momentum will further boost the prefectural economy.

Fuchibe Miki, representative secretary of the Okinawa Association of Corporate Executives, chose “progress” as her keyword for the year. She said tourism, a core industry, is performing well, and with the reconstruction of Shuri Castle, even more visitors are expected. She added that after strongly promoting women’s participation in the workforce, the focus this year will be on creating more opportunities and networks for women, combining diverse strengths to drive economic growth.

Yamashiro Masayasu, president of Okinawa Bank, said regional development, particularly for remote islands, is essential to the overall growth of the prefectural economy.

Yamashiro said his guiding phrase is “leave no one behind,” noting that population decline is more severe on remote islands than on the main island. He stressed the need to pay greater attention to these areas, adding that with visitor numbers exceeding 10 million, the goal is to help circulate those benefits throughout Okinawa, with the OFG group supporting that effort.

Looking ahead, the prefectural government plans to introduce an accommodation tax in fiscal 2026 as part of efforts to support sustainable tourism.

At the New Year gathering, participants shared a common resolve to strengthen the Okinawa brand and realize sustainable tourism, positioning the prefecture’s leading industry for another year of dynamic growth.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV