Haneda-Bound JAL Aircraft Hits Taxiway Light at Fukuoka Airport

FUKUOKA, Jan 08 (News On Japan) - A Japan Airlines flight bound for Haneda came to a halt at Fukuoka Airport on the night of January 7th after its nose gear struck a taxiway light while the aircraft was moving toward the runway for takeoff, according to Fukuoka International Airport and the airline.

The incident occurred when Japan Airlines Flight 332, scheduled to depart at 9:10 p.m., was taxiing along a curved section of the taxiway and was unable to complete the turn, causing the front wheel to make contact with the taxiway lighting.

The aircraft attempted to return to a parking spot for inspection, but with no vacant stands available, it was left stranded on the taxiway. The plane was eventually moved back to a parking area at around 11 p.m., and the flight was canceled. None of the 288 passengers on board were injured.

While the taxiway light was damaged in the incident, airport officials said there was no impact on the takeoffs or landings of other aircraft. Japan Airlines said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the detailed cause.

Source: FBS福岡放送ニュース

