Japan’s Real Wages in November Fall 2.8%

TOKYO, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - In Japan, real wages in November, adjusted for price fluctuations, fell 2.8% from the same month a year earlier, marking the 11th consecutive month of decline.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, total cash earnings per worker in November, including base pay and bonuses, rose 0.5% from a year earlier to 310,202 yen, extending the streak of nominal wage growth to 47 consecutive months.

However, when adjusted for inflation, real wages declined 2.8% compared with the same month last year, remaining in negative territory for the 11th straight month.

The rate of decline was tied with January as the largest drop recorded during the year.

A ministry official said the situation reflects the continued failure of wage growth to keep pace with rising prices.

Source: TBS