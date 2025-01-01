N-BOX Tops Japan’s New Car Sales for Fourth Straight Year

TOKYO, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - According to vehicle-by-model new car sales figures released on January 8th by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the National Light Motor Vehicle Association, the best-selling vehicle in Japan in 2025 was Honda’s light vehicle N-BOX, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top of the rankings.

Sales of the N-BOX totaled 201,354 units, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier. Toyota Motor’s Yaris ranked second, followed by Suzuki’s Spacia in third place, with Toyota’s Corolla and Daihatsu’s Tanto rounding out the top five.

Source: テレ東BIZ