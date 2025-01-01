China Begins Restricting Rare Earth Exports to Japan, U.S. Paper Reports

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - The Wall Street Journal reported on January 8th, citing two Chinese exporters, that the Chinese government has started imposing limits on shipments of rare earths and related materials bound for Japan.

The paper also quoted sources as saying that applications for export license reviews for shipments to Japan have been suspended, adding that the measures are not limited to defense-related companies.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on January 6th that it would ban exports of so-called dual-use items, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes, to Japan, but did not clarify whether rare earths were included or specify which companies or organizations would be affected. At a press conference on January 7th, the ministry said the restrictions apply only to military uses and that exports for civilian purposes could proceed without issue.

Source: FNN