China Begins Restricting Rare Earth Exports to Japan, U.S. Paper Reports

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - The Wall Street Journal reported on January 8th, citing two Chinese exporters, that the Chinese government has started imposing limits on shipments of rare earths and related materials bound for Japan.

The paper also quoted sources as saying that applications for export license reviews for shipments to Japan have been suspended, adding that the measures are not limited to defense-related companies.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on January 6th that it would ban exports of so-called dual-use items, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes, to Japan, but did not clarify whether rare earths were included or specify which companies or organizations would be affected. At a press conference on January 7th, the ministry said the restrictions apply only to military uses and that exports for civilian purposes could proceed without issue.

Source: FNN

POPULAR NEWS

MORE Business NEWS

Challenging the Disposal of 560,000 Tons of Clothing a Year

As mass production and mass consumption continue to drive the disposal of some 560,000 tons of clothing each year, there is growing urgency to reduce waste and build systems that circulate garments as reusable resources rather than discards.

Japan’s First Integrated Resort Takes Shape With 27-Story Building

A 27-story building will serve as the core facility of the integrated resort (IR) that includes a casino now under construction in Osaka City, it has been learned.

N-BOX Tops Japan’s New Car Sales for Fourth Straight Year

According to vehicle-by-model new car sales figures released on January 8th by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the National Light Motor Vehicle Association, the best-selling vehicle in Japan in 2025 was Honda’s light vehicle N-BOX, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top of the rankings.

Japan’s Real Wages in November Fall 2.8%

In Japan, real wages in November, adjusted for price fluctuations, fell 2.8% from the same month a year earlier, marking the 11th consecutive month of decline.

Japanese Industry on Edge as China Tightens Export Controls

Economic circles in Japan are growing increasingly uneasy after the Chinese government announced a blanket ban on exports to Japan of dual-use goods that could be diverted for military purposes, raising concerns that rare earths could be included in the scope of the restrictions.

Toyota Leads Japanese Carmakers as U.S. Sales Rise Despite Tariffs

New vehicle sales by six Japanese automakers in the United States rose 2.4% from the previous year to 6,023,492 units in 2025, the companies announced on January 5th, as demand remained firm despite higher tariffs introduced under the Trump administration, with three manufacturers surpassing their year-earlier results.

Goldman Sachs May Launch New Japan-Focused Real Estate Fund

Goldman Sachs, a major U.S. financial institution, is reportedly planning to launch a new fund focused on real estate investments in Japan, according to Bloomberg.

Japan’s Long-Term Rates Surge to Nearly 27-Year Peak

Japan’s long-term interest rates climbed to their highest level in roughly 27 years, with the yield on newly issued 10-year government bonds briefly reaching 2.125% on January 5th, marking the highest level since February 1999.