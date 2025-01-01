News On Japan
Business

End of an Era for a Long-Running Youth Fashion Hub in Osaka

OSAKA, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - For more than three decades, Shinsaibashi OPA, long regarded as a landmark in Osaka’s Minami district, closed its doors on January 12th, bringing an end to 31 years of history.

On the final day of operations on January 12th, crowds gathered from early morning at Shinsaibashi OPA, which is directly connected to Osaka Metro’s Shinsaibashi Station and located near Amerikamura, a location that helped it gain a reputation as a central hub for youth fashion in Osaka’s Minami area.

Opened in 1994 as the largest commercial complex in Osaka’s Minami, housing 108 shops centered on fashion, Shinsaibashi OPA became known not only for its stores but also for eye-catching promotional events. In 2005, ahead of the Hanshin Tigers’ league championship, it hosted a “brand resale fair,” during which visitors who brought Tigers merchandise were given luxury brand items. Staff called out to those waiting in line, asking whether anyone had tiger-patterned goods, and participants received branded gifts in return.

The most talked-about attraction at the time was a lottery sale of so-called “tiger cub bags,” with just 10 available. Inside were items such as Hermès scarves priced at over 40,000 yen and Louis Vuitton backpacks. One customer recalled, “It was something with a list price of around 130,000 yen, but I bought it for 10 yen,” prompting disbelief from others who asked, “A 130,000-yen item for 10 yen?”

As the closure approached, special exhibits were set up inside the building, displaying panels tracing the site’s 31-year history. Reporter Chisato Ishikawa noted that while OPA had mainly supported gyaru fashion, the displays showcased how the mall evolved alongside youth culture. Over more than 30 years, it played a role in popularizing gyaru culture, from the Heisei-era “kogyaru” to the more recent “neo-gyaru” influenced by international styles.

Visitors shared personal memories tied to the site. One said that after dance lessons nearby, stopping at OPA for a meal had been part of everyday life, adding that it was filled with memories from their high school days. Another recalled always admiring OPA and, after entering high school, coming there to shop at gyaru fashion stores.

Despite its cultural legacy, consumer behavior has shifted significantly in recent years. Operator Aeon Mall said it had become increasingly difficult to generate returns that justified the high rent, leading to the decision to end operations.

Shinsaibashi OPA officially closed at 7 p.m. on January 12th, and no decisions have yet been made regarding how the site will be used in the future.

Source: YOMIURI

