Giant Papier-Mache Figures Appear at Wakayama Hot Spring

Wakayama, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - At Kawayu Onsen in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, known for its rare hot springs that bubble up when the riverbed is dug, giant papier-mache figures—a winter tradition—have gone on display.

The jumbo papier-mache figures appear each year at this time as guideposts for Yakushi Nyorai, regarded as the guardian deity of Kawayu Onsen, when the deity is believed to return from the mountains to the village, expressing gratitude for the blessings of the hot springs.

This year, 11 distinctive figures made by pasting paper over bamboo frames and coloring them have been installed along the suspension bridge over the Oto River that flows through Kawayu Onsen, including an ema-style image of the zodiac animal for the year, the horse, as well as bears, which drew particular attention last year.

The giant papier-mache figures will remain on display through mid-February, delighting visitors to the hot spring resort during the winter season.

Source: YOMIURI