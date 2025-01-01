News On Japan
Giant Papier-Mache Figures Appear at Wakayama Hot Spring

Wakayama, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - At Kawayu Onsen in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture, known for its rare hot springs that bubble up when the riverbed is dug, giant papier-mache figures—a winter tradition—have gone on display.

The jumbo papier-mache figures appear each year at this time as guideposts for Yakushi Nyorai, regarded as the guardian deity of Kawayu Onsen, when the deity is believed to return from the mountains to the village, expressing gratitude for the blessings of the hot springs.

This year, 11 distinctive figures made by pasting paper over bamboo frames and coloring them have been installed along the suspension bridge over the Oto River that flows through Kawayu Onsen, including an ema-style image of the zodiac animal for the year, the horse, as well as bears, which drew particular attention last year.

The giant papier-mache figures will remain on display through mid-February, delighting visitors to the hot spring resort during the winter season.

Source: YOMIURI

How to Travel Japan | The Ultimate 2-week Itinerary

Japan byFood and Shizuka are curating the ultimate 2-week Japan itinerary, featuring the best food experiences and restaurants. For Japan first-timers, this video is a perfect guide for you to eat through the essential destinations in the country beyond sushi and ramen! (Japan by Food)

Foreign-Only Prices at Osaka Ramen Shop Spark Debate

A ramen shop in Osaka’s Minami district has found itself at the center of controversy after introducing what is known as “dual pricing,” setting different prices for Japanese customers and foreign visitors, prompting questions over fairness as similar pricing structures are increasingly debated at tourist destinations across Japan.

Okinawa Tourism Enters a New Phase of Growth in 2026

Tourism industry leaders gathered in Naha to mark the start of the new year, as Okinawa’s visitor numbers continue to climb to unprecedented levels. The number of tourists entering Okinawa in fiscal 2025 is expected to exceed 10 million for the first time, setting a new record. With further growth anticipated, executives across the sector shared their outlook for 2026.

Sapporo Snow Festival to Feature Mandalorian Giant Snow Sculpture

A safety prayer ceremony was held ahead of the construction of giant snow sculptures at the Odori site, one of the main venues of the 76th Sapporo Snow Festival, which opens in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on February 4th.

Japan's Local Markets Struggle to Keep Their Roots

Nishiki Market in Kyoto and Kuromon Market in Osaka, both long known as local kitchens with deep historical roots, are facing a major turning point as a surge in inbound tourism transforms how they operate and who they serve.

Why So Many Stations Named After Shrines and Temples?

The Hankyu Takarazuka Line is notable for having an unusually large number of stations named after shrines and temples, a feature that reflects a distinctive approach to railway-led urban development in Japan.

Men in Loincloths Brave Subzero Temperatures

Twelve men dressed only in traditional loincloths took part in a New Year pilgrimage in the biting cold of Nemuro, eastern Hokkaido, as temperatures plunged to minus 6 degrees Celsius.