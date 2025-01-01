82 Flights Canceled at New Chitose Airport as Blizzard Hits Hokkaido

SAPPORO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - A powerful blizzard disrupted transportation across Hokkaido on January 13th as a rapidly developing low-pressure system moved through the region, bringing heavy snowfall over a wide area. The footage shows central Sapporo shortly after 6 p.m. on January 13th, where visibility deteriorated sharply amid intense snowfall.

As of 6 p.m., major expressways including the Dōō Expressway, the Sasson Expressway, and the Shiribeshi Expressway were closed across wide sections due to blizzard conditions.

At New Chitose Airport, heavy snow also intensified from before midday, with 13 centimeters of snowfall recorded by 6 p.m. As a result, 82 departing and arriving flights were canceled, while numerous others experienced delays.

Looking ahead, snowfall over the 24 hours through the evening of January 14th is expected to reach up to 40 centimeters in parts of the Sea of Japan side. Authorities are urging caution over potential transportation disruptions caused by blizzards and heavy snow.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB