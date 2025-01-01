Hokkaido to Ease Brown Bear Alerts

HOKKAIDO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido is set to relax the criteria for issuing its so-called “brown bear alert,” making it possible to release warnings even before human injuries occur, as the prefecture seeks to respond more flexibly to the early appearance of dangerous animals.

Under the current system, a brown bear alert is issued to municipalities when a person is injured by a bear near a populated area, with the prefectural and local governments urging residents to remain vigilant through official websites and other channels.

The prefecture now plans to expand the criteria so that alerts can also be issued in situations where the risk of human injury has risen sharply, such as when bears that show little fear of people repeatedly appear in urban areas, even if no injuries have yet been reported.

Along with the revised standards, Hokkaido will also define specific measures to be taken by municipalities once an alert is issued, including round-the-clock patrols.

The proposed changes were scheduled to be reported to the prefectural assembly on January 14th, with a final decision expected within January.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送