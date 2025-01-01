News On Japan
Asahi Beer’s December Sales Fall Over 20% as Cyberattack Disruptions Linger

TOKYO, Jan 16 (News On Japan) - Asahi Beer’s sales in December fell by more than 20% from a year earlier, as the effects of a prolonged system disruption continued to weigh on shipments.

December is typically a peak season for beer demand in Japan, driven by year-end gift-giving and company parties, but the company said its preliminary December sales figures showed a steep decline compared with the previous year.

Asahi attributed the drop to shipping delays caused by a system failure following a cyberattack in September, as well as restrictions on the sale of its year-end gift sets.

The company had been forced to rely on manual order-taking by sales staff while the system remained down, but it resumed order processing through its systems in December.

While some delivery delays persist in certain areas, Asahi aims to restore logistics operations to normal by February.

Source: TBS

