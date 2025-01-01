Fire Festival Lights Up Cape Shionomisaki

Wakayama, Jan 19 (News On Japan) - A fire festival was held on January 17th at Cape Shionomisaki in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the southernmost point of Honshu, where organizers set ablaze the roughly 100,000-square-meter “Boro no Shiba” grassland overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

As dusk approached, members of the kyudo club at Wakayama Prefectural Kushimoto Koza High School fired flaming arrows to ignite the field, and the spreading flames illuminated the coastline in a surreal, dreamlike scene.

The local tourism association has turned the traditional maintenance practice of burning old grass into a public event, using the controlled fire to eliminate pests and encourage the growth of fresh new shoots.

Source: Kyodo