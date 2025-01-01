News On Japan
Business

BizReach And The New Reality Of Job Switching In Japan

TOKYO, Jan 20 (News On Japan) - More people in Japan are looking to change jobs as work styles and values shift in the post-pandemic era, pushing individuals to seek better roles that match their skills, experience, and lifestyle, while companies facing digital transformation and new business pressures are also reshaping hiring by expanding mid-career recruitment.

One of the services gaining traction in this environment is BizReach, a well-known recruiting platform promoted heavily through TV commercials, which launched in 2009 and has grown rapidly to around 1.8 million registered users in 14 years, with more than 22,000 companies having used it.

The program explored what it called the “reality of job switching,” focusing on BizReach’s direct recruiting model, where individuals register their career history and skills, and companies send direct scouting messages rather than relying only on traditional job ads or recruitment agencies.

One user, Tachibana, who works in data analysis at a company, said he checks BizReach daily while searching for a new job, explaining that he keeps his face hidden because he is actively job hunting. Tachibana described the scouting messages as “love letters” from companies, including one offer listing an annual salary range of 8 million yen to 10 million yen.

Tachibana said salary matters, but he also pays close attention to what kind of work he would be doing and who he would be working with. After receiving multiple offers, he responded to one company he found particularly interesting and requested an interview through the app.

Several days later, Tachibana visited an office building to meet an IT-related venture company, where he was given an explanation of its business, including analysis of large volumes of smartphone location data used to visualize human movement patterns and provide services such as real-time displays of crowd congestion at stores.

The discussion continued for about an hour as Tachibana asked detailed questions about the role and the company’s plans, with the interviewer praising the accuracy of his questions and saying it was rare to see such a well-prepared candidate.

BizReach’s approach has also been used by companies seeking experienced hires, including a major beverage maker expanding its health-related business and increasing recruitment of immediate contributors. One employee, Nakajima, 36, joined the company in July last year after being recruited through BizReach.

Nakajima works on bringing new functional food products to market, including ensuring compliance with Japan’s strict labeling and notification rules, where even a single incorrect character can lead to an application being rejected and sent back for revision. Her colleagues said her attention to detail has improved their acceptance rate by reducing rejections.

Nakajima said she had registered on BizReach while working at another food manufacturer in a similar role when she received a scouting email inviting her to help deliver a product featuring plasma lactic acid bacteria to consumers as quickly as possible. She said she was surprised but felt the move would help her develop the skills she wanted, calling it an unexpected but fortunate connection.

Her supervisor, Kawakubo, explained that BizReach allows employers to search by keywords, and by entering terms related to functional food labeling and notification requirements, he narrowed the pool from 1.8 million registrants to 216 candidates, then read each profile carefully before selecting Nakajima for recruitment.

The program also highlighted how BizReach is being used beyond Japan’s major metropolitan firms, including a company in Tosa City, Kochi Prefecture, where many employees previously worked at large corporations such as Toyota, Panasonic, Nidec, Mitsubishi Corporation, and others.

The company has increased the share of mid-career hires to about 30% of its workforce over the past decade and has doubled sales during that period, with its recruitment staff saying BizReach helps them find highly skilled candidates they would otherwise never meet, especially at the managerial level.

The episode also followed a job seeker in his 50s, Sasaki, who visited the company’s headquarters for the first time for a final interview after completing earlier interviews online, reflecting how digital hiring processes and direct recruiting platforms are accelerating changes in Japan’s labor market.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Heavy Snow Warnings Issued Along Sea Of Japan Coast

Warning-level heavy snow has been falling mainly along Japan’s Sea of Japan coast under a strong winter pressure pattern, disrupting transportation services across the region, with authorities urging continued caution as the country is expected to face its longest cold wave in years from January 21st.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

Japan Heads for Snap Election

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives on January 23rd, the opening day of the regular Diet session, and hold a snap general election with voting set for February 8th.

Japan’s University Entrance Exam Ends Smoothly, Seven Disqualified for Cheating

Japan’s two-day nationwide university entrance exam has concluded without major disruption, even after introducing its first online application system and requiring students to print their own admission tickets.

Osaka Court Rejects Death Row Inmates’ Challenge to Hanging

Three death row inmates have lost a lawsuit seeking to stop executions by hanging, after the Osaka District Court ruled that their claims could not be pursued through an administrative case and that the current method does not violate the Constitution.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan’s Long-Term Interest Rate Hits 2.35%, Highest Level in 27 Years

Japan’s long-term interest rates, which directly influence fixed mortgage borrowing costs and broader financing conditions across the economy, continued their rapid climb and reached the 2.35% range on January 20th, marking the highest level in roughly 27 years as investors grew increasingly uneasy about Japan’s fiscal outlook and stepped up bond selling amid political pledges for consumption tax cuts that some market participants believe could become permanent.

BizReach And The New Reality Of Job Switching In Japan

More people in Japan are looking to change jobs as work styles and values shift in the post-pandemic era, pushing individuals to seek better roles that match their skills, experience, and lifestyle, while companies facing digital transformation and new business pressures are also reshaping hiring by expanding mid-career recruitment.

Pay Calculator: Instantly Calculate Your Net Salary & Take-Home Pay (2026 Updated)

Knowing your actual salary is the most crucial thing ever. A pay calculator will help you get out of the calculation that may give you confusing figures, and enable you to see the exact amount of what you will be taking home after deductions.

Why Professional Removal Services Matter for Moves to Japan

Moving to a new country can be exciting, but it also comes with a host of logistical and emotional challenges.

Reimagining Scarcity: How Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver are Valued in 2026

In the year 2026, the concept of scarcity for assets like Bitcoin, gold, and silver has evolved beyond traditional boundaries of supply constraints.

New Subscription Services Spread in Sapporo

A wave of new subscription-style services is drawing attention in Sapporo, with everything from coffee and craft beer to cleaning now being offered for a flat monthly fee.

New Cold-Storage Technology Helps Farmers Avoid ‘Bumper Crop Poverty’

A logistics company based in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, a key transport hub in Kyushu, has developed a massive high-performance refrigerated warehouse in-house, using advanced technology to extend the freshness of vegetables and fruit and help farmers avoid the income squeeze known as “bumper crop poverty.”

Gold and Silver Regain Market Cap Supremacy Amid Global Instability

At the start of the year, gold and silver briefly reclaimed their positions as the world’s largest assets by market capitalization amid heightened global uncertainty.