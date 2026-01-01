Record Snowfall Strands 7,000 Overnight at New Chitose Airport

SAPPORO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - About 7,000 people spent the night at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after record snowfall forced the suspension of rail and bus services heading toward Sapporo where 54 centimeters of snow fell in the 24 hours up to 7 p.m. on January 26th, setting a new January observation record.

With trains and buses bound for the Sapporo area halted, passengers were unable to leave the airport, with many left waiting through the night.

"I was so close to getting home, but I couldn't," said one Sapporo resident. "I haven't slept."

JR Hokkaido said it expects services in the Sapporo metropolitan area to resume after 1 p.m., with the impact likely to continue.

