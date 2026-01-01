News On Japan
Travel

Record Snowfall Strands 7,000 Overnight at New Chitose Airport

SAPPORO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - About 7,000 people spent the night at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after record snowfall forced the suspension of rail and bus services heading toward Sapporo where 54 centimeters of snow fell in the 24 hours up to 7 p.m. on January 26th, setting a new January observation record.

With trains and buses bound for the Sapporo area halted, passengers were unable to leave the airport, with many left waiting through the night.

"I was so close to getting home, but I couldn't," said one Sapporo resident. "I haven't slept."

JR Hokkaido said it expects services in the Sapporo metropolitan area to resume after 1 p.m., with the impact likely to continue.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Record Snowfall Strands 7,000 Overnight at New Chitose Airport

About 7,000 people spent the night at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after record snowfall forced the suspension of rail and bus services heading toward Sapporo where 54 centimeters of snow fell in the 24 hours up to 7 p.m. on January 26th, setting a new January observation record.

Deep Freeze To Linger Into Early February

The Japan Meteorological Agency has released its one-month forecast covering the period from January 24th to February 23rd, warning that cold air is likely to continue flowing into the country through early February before temperatures begin trending upward later in the month. Heavy snow has continued to fall along the Sea of Japan coast as a strong winter pressure pattern drives intense cold air into the region, prompting authorities to warn of large-scale traffic disruptions and other snow-related disasters.

Seven Party Leaders Face Off On Live TV

With the House of Representatives election officially kicking off on January 27, seven party leaders appeared on Fuji TV’s “Sunday Report THE PRIME” to debate how quickly they could deliver the consumption tax cuts many are promising as a response to rising prices, along with the rationale for the snap dissolution and Japan’s security policy as tensions with China persist.

Ueno Zoo’s Twin Pandas Make Final Appearance

Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo’s twin pandas, Xiaoxiao and Leilei, were seen for the last time in Japan on January 25th, after it was decided they will be returned to China.

Japan Heads Into Snap Election

The Japanese government decided at a Cabinet meeting on January 23rd to dissolve the House of Representatives, with the Lower House set to be formally dissolved at a plenary session later in the day, effectively launching the election campaign.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

From Sausages to Seeds: What Customs Is Seizing at Japan’s Airports

Airport quarantine inspectors in Japan are repeatedly finding prohibited foods hidden inside souvenirs, from pork and chicken products to fruit and even vegetable seeds, as travelers return from overseas unaware that strict import rules apply.

Ueno Zoo’s Twin Pandas Make Final Appearance

Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo’s twin pandas, Xiaoxiao and Leilei, were seen for the last time in Japan on January 25th, after it was decided they will be returned to China.

Drift Ice Season Begins in Hokkaido

Abashiri City in Hokkaido announced the season’s “first day of drift ice” on January 22nd after the ice was confirmed from an observation deck.

Heavy Snow Hits Northern Kansai

Northern parts of the Kansai region have been hit by heavy snowfall under what meteorologists are calling the strongest cold wave of the season, prompting warnings after rapid accumulation was recorded in parts of Shiga Prefecture.

4,000-Year-Old Forest Preserved in Shimane Park

A rare prehistoric forest remains hidden beneath the ground in Oda, Shimane Prefecture, where the Sanbe Azukihara Buried Forest Park preserves giant trees that were buried roughly 4,000 years ago during Japan’s Jomon period.

Inbound Tourists to Japan Top 40 Million for First Time

Japan welcomed more than 40 million foreign visitors in 2025 for the first time, setting a new annual record, even as arrivals from China fell sharply in December.

Fire Festival Lights Up Cape Shionomisaki

A fire festival was held on January 17th at Cape Shionomisaki in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the southernmost point of Honshu, where organizers set ablaze the roughly 100,000-square-meter “Boro no Shiba” grassland overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Abandoned Suitcases at Narita Surge Ninefold

Dozens of suitcases lined the shelves of a police warehouse near Narita Airport, with around 200 pieces of luggage being stored after being left behind inside the airport, highlighting a growing problem that has become increasingly visible across Japan.