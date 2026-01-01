China Urges Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Japan During Lunar New Year Holidays

BEIJING, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - China’s Foreign Ministry has urged Chinese citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday period, citing a rise in crimes targeting Chinese nationals and a series of earthquakes in parts of the country.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, the ministry issued the advisory ahead of the Spring Festival travel season, with the extended holiday set to begin on February 15th, calling for people to avoid trips to Japan during the period.

The ministry said crimes against Chinese citizens have occurred frequently in Japan and pointed to repeated earthquakes in some regions, urging travelers to exercise caution and reconsider travel plans.

With large numbers of Chinese tourists typically visiting Japan during the holiday season, the advisory appears aimed at reinforcing restraint and reducing outbound travel.

Meanwhile, three major Chinese airlines announced they would extend the period for free cancellations on flights between China and Japan from March 28th through October 24th, raising concerns that the impact on Japan’s tourism industry could be prolonged.

Source: TBS