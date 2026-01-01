ANA Plans 30% Expansion of International Flights

TOKYO, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - ANA Holdings said it plans to expand its international flight operations by 30% by fiscal 2030 compared with current levels, with a particular focus on strengthening routes from Narita Airport after 2029, when runway extensions and new construction are scheduled to be completed.

The airline group aims to increase services linking Narita with North America and Asia by 70% from current levels once the airport’s expanded capacity comes online, positioning Narita as a key hub for long-haul growth.

As part of the strategy, ANA Holdings set a revenue target of 1.115 trillion yen for its international business, about 40% higher than its domestic flight revenue, underscoring a shift toward overseas markets as demand for international travel continues to recover.

Source: テレ東BIZ