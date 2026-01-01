Aomori Requests SDF as Record Snowfall Paralyzes Northern Japan

Aomori, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Historic snowfall across northern Japan is disrupting daily life, prompting Aomori Prefecture to request a disaster dispatch from the Self-Defense Forces for the first time in 14 years as relentless snow triggered the application of the Disaster Relief Act in 15 municipalities and pushed snow accumulation in Aomori City to 183 centimeters, the fourth-highest annual total on record.

Governor Soichiro Miyashita said the situation has become critical, noting that snow piled up on rooftops cannot be cleared by some residents, raising the risk of buildings collapsing or causing damage to surrounding areas, adding that while the disaster dispatch will initially focus on removing snow from rooftops, the prefecture may request an expansion of operations depending on how conditions develop.

The impact on daily life is spreading across the city, with all public elementary and junior high schools, as well as high schools, closed temporarily.

