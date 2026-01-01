News On Japan
Sapporo Snow Festival Completes Massive Star Wars Sculpture

SAPPORO, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - The Sapporo Snow Festival is set to open on February 4, with final preparations completed despite record-breaking snowfall in the city.

Now in its 76th year, the Sapporo Snow Festival has moved forward with preparations amid historically heavy snow conditions during the winter of 2026.

At the UHB Family Land area of the Odori 10-chome site, a giant snow sculpture created to commemorate the release of the film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, titled “The Silver Snow Star Wars Returns,” has been completed.

The sculpture recreates the characters in a massive structure standing more than 10 meters tall, delivering an overwhelming sense of scale and detail.

“It is both powerful and intricately crafted, and we believe visitors from February 4 will truly enjoy it,” said UHB President Toru Tsurui.

The Sapporo Snow Festival will be held across three venues for eight days starting on February 4.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

