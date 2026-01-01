Local Childcare Policy Takes Center Stage in Election

MIE, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - At a daycare center in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, where the proportion of foreign residents is particularly high, more than 30% of enrolled children hold foreign nationality, and foreign staff have become an indispensable part of daily operations, even as the question of how Japan should accept foreign residents has emerged as one of the key issues in the Lower House election.

Shiro Nursery School in Suzuka cares for around 200 children ranging from two months old to six years of age, with foreign children accounting for more than 30% of the total. About 70,000 foreign nationals live in Mie Prefecture, representing 3.84% of the population as of January last year, the fourth-highest ratio nationwide, and more than 10,000 of them reside in Suzuka, many working in manufacturing and other industrial fields.

The nursery school has been accepting foreign children for more than 30 years, and at its peak had close to 80 foreign children enrolled, compared with 68 at present. Staff recall that many families arrived in the area only to find no childcare vacancies elsewhere, and when parents said they had no choice but to work, the school did what it could to accept their children.

Supporting the acceptance of foreign children are seven foreign staff members currently working at the nursery. As the number of foreign children grew from one to three and then five, communication quickly became a challenge, particularly before translation devices were available, creating language barriers for both parents and staff. The role of foreign employees, however, extends far beyond interpretation, with chronic labor shortages in the childcare industry making them a vital presence. Staff say excluding foreign workers would be unthinkable, noting that both Japanese and foreign employees support one another.

As Japan’s population ages and birthrates decline, labor shortages have deepened across many sectors, pushing the number of foreign workers in Japan to a record 2.57 million as of October last year. In recent national elections, foreign policy has become a major point of debate, with discriminatory claims also circulating on social media.

One foreign resident affected by the discussion is Kubo Mesjiane, who has worked at the nursery for more than four years. A Nikkei Brazilian who came to Japan with her parents at the age of three, she says she feels deeply accustomed to Japanese culture after more than 30 years in the country, but also feels she is unfairly lumped together with foreigners who break the rules. She recalls being turned away from apartment viewings simply because she was foreign, despite having lived in Japan for 33 years without committing any crimes.

Married about a decade ago and now raising two daughters, she says Japan feels safer and more livable than Brazil, and she hopes to continue raising her children in Japan. She argues that rather than treating all foreigners the same, society should look at each individual’s background and circumstances before making judgments.

While the presence of foreign residents continues to grow in local communities, how Japan should accept them has become a key issue in the Lower House election. In Mie, where many foreign residents live, candidates running in the district that includes Suzuka have outlined differing views.

Candidates include newcomer Mizutani Sachi from Sanseitō, incumbent Shitano Kosuke of the Centrist Reform Alliance, and incumbent Kawasaki Suguru of the Liberal Democratic Party. Mizutani argues that accepting people without properly established rules is problematic, calling for clear legal frameworks before further acceptance and stressing the need to distinguish between lawful residents and those who overstay illegally, a distinction he says is not discrimination.

Shitano says that to create a society where both Japanese and foreign residents can live comfortably, more opportunities should be provided for foreigners to learn the Japanese language and culture, emphasizing that without the support of foreign workers, neither Japanese society nor local communities such as Mie could function.

Kawasaki maintains that digital technology can help ensure that foreign residents follow the rules, proposing the use of systems such as My Number cards to quickly identify issues such as unpaid taxes, arguing that closing such gaps through digital tools would encourage compliance.

Political parties have also laid out their positions on foreign policy in their election platforms. The Liberal Democratic Party calls for zero illegal overstays and a review of rules on foreign ownership of housing and land. Nippon Ishin no Kai is considering setting upper limits on the proportion of foreign residents while strengthening responses to illegal acts and institutional foundations. The Centrist Reform Alliance proposes enacting a basic law for a multicultural society to create a safe environment for all. The Democratic Party for the People seeks to establish a law regulating foreign land ownership and properly manage access to social security.

The Japanese Communist Party opposes exclusionary politics that fuel discrimination and division, advocating for a society that respects dignity. Reiwa Shinsengumi calls for abolishing the technical intern training program and strengthening legal protections for foreign residents’ rights. Sanseitō proposes establishing a comprehensive foreign policy agency and tightening enforcement against illegal stays. The Conservative Party argues for revising immigration policy and reforming the Immigration and Refugee Recognition Act. The Social Democratic Party supports enacting an anti-discrimination law and promoting a multicultural society based on inclusion rather than exclusion. Team Mirai proposes raising entry taxes and expanding revenue sources with minimal impact on residents, while the Japan Yūgō Federation has not announced a unified party platform.

Source: Nagoya TV News