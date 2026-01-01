Hunter Faces Charges for Killing Bear Without Permit at Golf Course

SAPPORO, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - A hunter in his 70s has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly killing a bear without permission at a golf course, with police sending papers on suspicion of violations of the Wildlife Protection and Management Law, including unpermitted capture, also implicating a golf course manager in his 40s and the company operating the facility.

The incident occurred in September 2025 at a golf course in Minami Ward, Sapporo, where the hunter allegedly fired a gun and killed a bear despite not having authorization from the Hokkaido government.

Amid repeated bear sightings in the area, the manager is believed to have asked the hunter to conduct patrols while knowing that no permit had been obtained.

Investigators appear to have concluded that the shooting did not constitute an act of emergency evacuation under the Penal Code, which would allow actions taken to avoid imminent danger, because the hunter had recognized the risks before heading to the site.

Source: FNN