Tokyo Drives Small New Home Prices Above 60 Million Yen

TOKYO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - The average asking price for newly built small detached homes in January rose 4.7 percent from the previous month to 61.54 million yen across the Tokyo metropolitan region’s four prefectures, according to a real estate research firm, marking a new high since surveys began in April 2014 and pushing prices above 60 million yen for the first time.
Prices in Tokyo’s 23 wards in particular climbed 3.7 percent to 89.92 million yen, extending record highs for a second consecutive month and continuing to lead the broader capital region’s housing price gains.
Source: テレ東BIZ