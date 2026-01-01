News On Japan
Business

Tokyo Drives Small New Home Prices Above 60 Million Yen

TOKYO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - The average asking price for newly built small detached homes in January rose 4.7 percent from the previous month to 61.54 million yen across the Tokyo metropolitan region’s four prefectures, according to a real estate research firm, marking a new high since surveys began in April 2014 and pushing prices above 60 million yen for the first time.

Prices in Tokyo’s 23 wards in particular climbed 3.7 percent to 89.92 million yen, extending record highs for a second consecutive month and continuing to lead the broader capital region’s housing price gains.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant Restarted

Tokyo Electric Power announced that it has restarted the reactor at Unit 6 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which had been halted shortly after its initial restart due to equipment problems.

LDP Wins Overwhelming Victory in Lower House Election

Japan's 51st House of Representatives election was held on February 8 with ballots counted the same day, delivering a sweeping victory for the Liberal Democratic Party, which significantly increased its strength from before the official campaign and secured more than two-thirds of the 465 seats in the chamber on its own, surpassing 310 seats and achieving a landslide win.

British Museum’s Samurai Exhibition Explained by Curator

Rosina Buckland, curator of the Japanese collections at the British Museum, has offered a Japanese-language tour of the museum’s Samurai exhibition in London, highlighting the diverse history and cultural legacy of Japan’s warrior class beyond its popular image as fighters alone.

Japan's Farmers Sound Alarm Over Failing Crops and Shrinking Dams

A prolonged spell of dry weather has led to water shortages and even a “red river” in parts of Japan, with farmers and public facilities sounding alarms as reservoirs shrink and temperatures climb in the Kanto region.

Sea Lions Invade Remote Hokkaido Island

About 3,000 Steller sea lions have appeared on an uninhabited island off Hokkaido, marking the largest number for this time of year and adding to fishing losses estimated to exceed 1 billion yen.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Tokyo Drives Small New Home Prices Above 60 Million Yen

The average asking price for newly built small detached homes in January rose 4.7 percent from the previous month to 61.54 million yen across the Tokyo metropolitan region’s four prefectures, according to a real estate research firm, marking a new high since surveys began in April 2014 and pushing prices above 60 million yen for the first time.

KDDI Subsidiaries Under Investigation for Fictitious Transactions

KDDI has delayed the release of its financial results as it investigates suspected improper transactions at its subsidiaries, announcing that BIGLOBE and G-Plan may have recorded fictitious sales totaling up to approximately 246 billion yen and that about 33 billion yen may have been diverted outside the companies.

A surge in US and UK immigrants: why relocating to Japan and China is a new trend in 2026?

There is already a clear Asia relocation trend in 2026. Thousands of Brits and Americans are making the decision to live in some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, including China, or picking a cultural hub like Japan.

Kirin to Sell 'Four Roses' to U.S. Wine Giant for $800 Million

Kirin Holdings announced it will sell its U.S.-based group company that produces the bourbon whiskey Four Roses to a major American wine company for up to about 120 billion yen, as the Japanese brewer reviews its business structure and accelerates expansion into health science and related sectors amid a growing shift among younger consumers away from alcohol.

Toyota Appoints Kenta Kon as President

Toyota Motor announced on February 6 that President Koji Sato will become vice chairman and executive officer Kenta Kon will be promoted to succeed him, with the changes taking effect on April 1, marking the first leadership change in three years since April 2023 while Chairman Akio Toyoda will remain in his post.

Japan's Farmers Sound Alarm Over Failing Crops and Shrinking Dams

A prolonged spell of dry weather has led to water shortages and even a “red river” in parts of Japan, with farmers and public facilities sounding alarms as reservoirs shrink and temperatures climb in the Kanto region.

Japan’s Food Spending Share Reaches 28.6%, Highest in 44 Years

The Engel coefficient reached its highest level in 44 years in Japan, highlighting growing pressure on household budgets as food costs climb.

Seven-Eleven Powder Rooms Target Gen Z Women

Seven-Eleven has launched a new service in collaboration with female members of Generation Z, raising the question of what a convenience store can offer beyond food and drinks.