Osaka To Expand Free Childcare for Ages 0 to 2

OSAKA, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama announced that the city will expand its policy of making childcare fees free for children aged zero to two, with the measure to be extended to firstborn children starting in September this year.

At present, Osaka provides free childcare for second and subsequent children aged zero to two attending authorized childcare facilities, regardless of household income.

Speaking at a press conference on February 9th, Yokoyama said the city will newly include firstborn children in the free childcare program from September.

Yokoyama said: "We want to do whatever we can to curb the declining birthrate and ensure children have equal opportunities to take on challenges. Osaka will continue to pursue thorough investment in its children."

In addition, families who care for children aged zero to two at home will receive coupons worth 100,000 yen per year per child, which can be used to purchase items such as diapers and milk.

Source: MBS