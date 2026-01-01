News On Japan
Education

Osaka To Expand Free Childcare for Ages 0 to 2

OSAKA, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama announced that the city will expand its policy of making childcare fees free for children aged zero to two, with the measure to be extended to firstborn children starting in September this year.

At present, Osaka provides free childcare for second and subsequent children aged zero to two attending authorized childcare facilities, regardless of household income.

Speaking at a press conference on February 9th, Yokoyama said the city will newly include firstborn children in the free childcare program from September.

Yokoyama said: "We want to do whatever we can to curb the declining birthrate and ensure children have equal opportunities to take on challenges. Osaka will continue to pursue thorough investment in its children."

In addition, families who care for children aged zero to two at home will receive coupons worth 100,000 yen per year per child, which can be used to purchase items such as diapers and milk.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan’s Oldest Man Kiyotaka Mizuno Dies at 111

Kiyotaka Mizuno, the oldest man in Japan and the oldest resident in Shizuoka Prefecture, died of natural causes at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, on February 8th at the age of 111, according to local authorities.

Can Japan End Hay Fever by Killing Male Cedar Flowers?

The arrival of pollen season has once again begun to affect large parts of Japan, but new research aimed at preventing cedar pollen from dispersing is raising hopes that the future could bring relief for millions of sufferers, with scientists working on a method to wither only the male flowers of cedar trees and stop pollen at its source.

Construction of Yamanashi Prefecture Station for Linear Chuo Shinkansen to Begin March 11

JR Tokai has decided to begin construction on the Yamanashi Prefecture station for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen on March 11, marking the start of work on the only station along the Tokyo–Nagoya section where construction had yet to begin.

Murase Lands Historic Gold With Daring Final Run in Olympic Big Air

The women’s snowboard big air final was held at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, where Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Murase Kokomo, 21, of TOKIO Inkarami captured the gold medal, becoming the first Japanese woman to win gold in the event and the first in women’s snowboarding history to reach the podium at two consecutive Olympics.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant Restarted

Tokyo Electric Power announced that it has restarted the reactor at Unit 6 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which had been halted shortly after its initial restart due to equipment problems.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Osaka To Expand Free Childcare for Ages 0 to 2

Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama announced that the city will expand its policy of making childcare fees free for children aged zero to two, with the measure to be extended to firstborn children starting in September this year.

February 10 is Left-Handed Goods Day

February 10, marked in Japan as Left-Handed Goods Day through a play on the numbers “0,” “2,” and “10,” has drawn renewed attention to the daily inconveniences faced by left-handed people

British Museum’s Samurai Exhibition Explained by Curator

Rosina Buckland, curator of the Japanese collections at the British Museum, has offered a Japanese-language tour of the museum’s Samurai exhibition in London, highlighting the diverse history and cultural legacy of Japan’s warrior class beyond its popular image as fighters alone.

Tokyo Police Release New Video Warning of Illegal Drug Use

As the spread of cocaine and other illegal drugs becomes increasingly serious among young people, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has released a new warning video urging caution.

The Samurai Myth

The samurai are one of the most popular images of Japan, however, much of what we often think we know about them is a myth. Let's dive in and discuss the truth behind the iconic warriors of old Japan. (The Shogunate)

Japan's Job Availability Declines in 2025

The effective job-offers-to-applicants ratio fell for a second consecutive year in 2025, reflecting a broad-based slowdown in hiring amid rising costs and wage pressures.

Tokyo University Professor Arrested Over Research Scandal

A professor at the University of Tokyo’s graduate school has been arrested on suspicion of receiving entertainment in connection with a joint research project, with investigators revealing that spending on some days reached as much as 850,000 yen.

Why So Many Japanese Caregivers Are Forced to Quit Jobs

As Japan’s population ages, the number of people working while caring for elderly parents is increasing, with about 100,000 people nationwide leaving their jobs each year due to caregiving responsibilities, revealing deep structural barriers to balancing work and family care.