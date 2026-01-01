Self-Made Puffy Stickers Drive Unexpected Glue Shortages

News On Japan
TOKYO, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - A popular household adhesive known as “Bond” is disappearing from store shelves across Japan, with the shortage linked to a continuing boom in a trendy type of sticker that has become especially popular among younger consumers.

The craze centers on Bonbondrop stickers, which remain difficult to obtain nationwide, prompting fans to start making their own raised, puffy-style stickers at home using adhesives typically designed for securing model kit parts, and when the glue is applied to match an illustration’s shape and left to dry, the result closely resembles the real product.

Some enthusiasts have reportedly produced as many as 400 homemade stickers, with one hobbyist explaining that the trend began after their child complained about being unable to trade stickers with classmates due to shortages, leading them to start creating original designs in large numbers as a solution.

However, the surge in demand has also created unexpected supply issues, with hobbyists reporting that the specialized glue used for crafting the stickers has become difficult to find even after visiting multiple stores, while Konishi Co., the manufacturer behind the Bond brand, issued an apology on its official X account for products being out of stock.

A visit to a craft store in Tokyo found that some outlets still had limited supplies after placing early orders in anticipation of demand, yet the surge in purchases has been dramatic, with one major retailer reporting sales roughly six times higher than usual and noting that the adhesive had never before been a primary or even secondary driver of sales.

Even so, shelves at other major craft chains such as Craft Heart Tokai have been left with empty spaces as shipments sell out quickly after arrival, underscoring how the DIY puffy sticker boom has caught manufacturers off guard.

According to Konishi’s sales division, factories are currently running at full capacity but shipments cannot keep pace with demand, with sales estimated to be around ten times higher than typical levels since the product’s release in 2023, and the company says it will continue operating at full production, including through weekends, to gradually replenish store inventories.

Source: TBS

