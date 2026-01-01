Mazda Posts First Net Loss in Five Years

TOKYO, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - Mazda said on February 10th that it fell into a net loss of 14.7 billion yen for the nine months from April to December 2025, marking its first deficit in five years, as U.S. tariff policies under the Trump administration weighed heavily on earnings.

The automaker imports most of the vehicles it sells in the United States from Japan and Mexico, leaving it exposed to higher tariffs. To mitigate the impact, Mazda has begun shifting part of its production to Japan, where tariff rates are lower.

Despite the setback, the company kept its full-year net profit forecast through March unchanged at 20 billion yen, reflecting expectations that cost-cutting measures and production adjustments will help stabilize performance in the coming months.

Source: テレ東BIZ