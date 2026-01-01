News On Japan
Japan Seizes Chinese Boat in EEZ

NAGASAKI, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged crew members to abide by laws and regulations while calling on Japan to ensure fair law enforcement after a Chinese fishing vessel was seized in Japan’s exclusive economic zone off Goto, Nagasaki Prefecture, on February 13th.

According to the Fisheries Agency, the vessel was apprehended after it failed to comply with a stop order and attempted to flee within Japan’s exclusive economic zone off Goto City. The agency arrested the captain, identified as Qiong Nianli, on the spot on suspicion of violating the fisheries sovereignty law.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference that the Chinese government consistently requires fishing crews to act in accordance with laws and regulations.

Lin stated, "We hope the Japanese side will strictly abide by the China-Japan fisheries agreement, enforce the law in a fair manner, and guarantee the safety and lawful rights and interests of the crew."

He added that China would firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of the crew.

