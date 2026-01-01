Japan Posts 1.1 Trillion Yen Trade Deficit

TOKYO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Japan recorded a trade deficit of about 1.1 trillion yen in January, marking the first shortfall in three months, as the impact of “Trump tariffs” continued to weigh on automobile exports to the United States.

According to trade statistics released by the Finance Ministry, the trade balance—calculated by subtracting imports from exports—showed a deficit of 1.1526 trillion yen in January.

Exports to the United States totaled 1.4621 trillion yen, down 5.0% from the same month a year earlier, marking the second consecutive monthly decline.

Automobile exports in particular fell 9.9%, and manufacturers have been lowering prices and taking other measures to maintain sales volumes, suggesting that the effects of the “Trump tariffs” continue to linger.

Source: TBS