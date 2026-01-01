News On Japan
Japan To Ban Use of Mobile Batteries on Aircraft

TOKYO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Japan’s transport ministry has decided on a policy to prohibit the use of mobile batteries on aircraft as early as April following a string of incidents in which the devices caught fire during flights.

The move comes after repeated cases involving lithium-ion battery-powered portable chargers. In January last year in South Korea, a mobile battery stored in an overhead compartment above passenger seats caught fire, leading to a blaze that damaged the aircraft. Domestic airlines have also reported a series of incidents in which fires or smoke occurred while the devices were being charged.

In response, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has decided to ban the use of such batteries on board aircraft from around April.

The new rules will prohibit passengers from using mobile batteries to charge smartphones or from charging the batteries themselves during flights.

While passengers will still be allowed to bring mobile batteries onto aircraft, the number permitted per person is expected to be limited to two.

Source: FNN

