Japan Sees Surge in Low-Cost Recovery Wear

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Major retail chains, including large supermarkets and home goods retailers, are rapidly entering the fast-growing market for so-called recovery wear, apparel promoted as helping to ease fatigue while being worn, as companies outside the traditional fashion industry seek new business opportunities in the expanding health and wellness sector.

Aeon, one of Japan’s largest supermarket operators, is among the latest to begin selling such products under the slogan of “wearable fatigue recovery,” with garments made from thin, smooth fabric designed for comfort.

According to the company, minerals are blended into the material, and the resulting far-infrared effect is said to promote blood circulation and support recovery from fatigue.

Aeon had previously entered the recovery wear market in 2018 when the products were classified as general medical devices, but later halted sales after regulatory standards changed. The retailer is now making a renewed push into the sector.

Junko Odajima, head of the apparel division at Aeon Retail, said: “General apparel, especially in the casual segment, faces intense competition and is trending downward. The growth area customers are seeking going forward will be health and wellness.”

Recovery wear, which has attracted attention and was nominated for last year’s buzzword awards, is expected to see rapid market expansion amid rising health consciousness. Some forecasts suggest the market could grow to about 170 billion yen by 2030, nearly nine times its size in 2024.

However, consumers remain sensitive to price.

“If it’s loungewear, it would be great if I could buy it for around 3,000 yen. I want to keep costs down as much as possible,” one shopper said. Another added, “I’m interested if it really helps recovery, because I do feel tired.” Others commented that such items seem expensive, with some expecting prices of around 10,000 yen, while one person said they would consider buying if fatigue relief were available for about 3,500 yen.

Retail chains are now attempting to capitalize on that perception by offering lower-priced options. Workman entered the recovery wear market last autumn, and Nitori followed this month, both promoting more affordable products.

In an increasingly busy and exhausting modern society, demand for recovery and relaxation continues to grow, raising the question of whether recovery wear will become more accessible to everyday consumers.

Source: TBS

