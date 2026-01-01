Former Ito Mayor Indicted Over Forged Diploma

SHIZUOKA, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - Former Ito mayor Maki Takubo was indicted while remaining out of custody over an academic credentials fraud scandal in Ito City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to prosecutors in Shizuoka, Takubo is accused of forging her own graduation certificate and presenting it to the city council’s chairman and vice chairman, as well as giving false testimony before a special investigative committee.

Police had referred the case to prosecutors in February on suspicion of violating the Local Autonomy Act, and on March 25th filed additional charges on suspicion of forging and using a private document bearing a seal.

Source: FNN