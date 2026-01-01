Japan Sets Up Task Force to Secure Stable Supply of Oil

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takaichi announced that a task force has been established under Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Akazawa, who has been appointed minister in charge of securing the stable supply of critical materials, as Japan moves to respond to the worsening situation in the Middle East.

Takaichi said on March 31st that the government had set up the task force under Akazawa to ensure the stable supply of essential goods affected by developments in the Middle East.

At a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers on the Middle East situation, Takaichi instructed ministers to address disruptions in fuel procurement affecting sectors such as transportation, including bus operators, as well as fisheries and agriculture, while also ensuring the stable supply of life-saving medical products such as blood transfusion packs and other pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

Takaichi also indicated that Japan will consider strengthening mutual cooperation and support with Asian countries to secure supply chains and maintain the distribution of petroleum-related products.

Source: TBS