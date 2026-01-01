Japan Plans to Turn Underground Malls into Emergency Shelters

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - The government approved a basic policy at a Cabinet meeting on March 31st aimed at securing shelters for residents in the event of armed attacks, with a focus on promoting the use of private underground facilities such as shopping malls and parking areas, which are considered to offer high levels of safety.

The policy explicitly calls for the expanded use of these underground spaces and seeks to enhance their functionality for short-term stays by equipping them with features such as stockpile storage and electrical systems.

It also emphasizes the importance of developing "dual-use" facilities that can serve not only during armed conflicts but also in response to natural disasters.

Source: Kyodo