AI Agents That Think and Act Spread Rapidly

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Artificial intelligence capable of thinking and acting independently is rapidly spreading, marking a shift from systems that simply respond to questions to those that actively perform tasks, with developers and business leaders now exploring whether these AI agents can become indispensable partners in everyday life.

A growing number of visitors gathered as the developer behind the widely discussed AI agent “OpenClaw” arrived in Japan, drawing attention as one of the most closely watched technologies in the AI field.

Unlike conventional generative AI such as ChatGPT or Gemini, which primarily return answers to user queries, AI agents are designed to carry out tasks autonomously once given instructions. With a single prompt, the system can execute a series of actions that would otherwise require repeated human input, streamlining complex or time-consuming processes.

Users describe the appeal as eliminating tedious work by delegating it entirely to AI, allowing people to focus on higher-level decisions. AI agents can, for example, open calendar applications and automatically schedule meetings, or access multiple tools to create documents and complete workflows without step-by-step guidance.

In one demonstration, the system was able to place a food order in about a minute, navigating a browser, logging into a delivery service account, selecting items, and completing payment—all without manual intervention.

This evolution represents a transition from “answering AI” to “working AI,” fundamentally changing how tasks are handled. Some users liken AI agents to employees, carrying out assigned duties while humans take on supervisory roles, issuing instructions and approving outcomes.

Major corporations are also accelerating adoption. SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son has announced plans to create 1,000 AI agents per employee, while other companies are developing proprietary agent-based systems capable of operating independently.

Peter Steinberger, the developer of OpenClaw, said AI agents are likely to become commonplace in the near future, emphasizing their ability to automate routine tasks so users can focus on more meaningful and creative work.

Experts say the technology could transform activities such as travel planning. Instead of merely suggesting destinations, AI agents can create full itineraries, coordinate schedules, and book flights, hotels, and restaurants automatically based on user preferences.

At the same time, concerns are emerging over security and privacy. Because AI agents require access to personal data—including passwords and account information—there is a risk of data leaks if malicious instructions are embedded in external websites or systems the AI interacts with.

There are also broader concerns about misuse. Analysts warn that integrating AI agents into autonomous weapons systems, such as drones, could enable them to identify and attack targets without direct human commands, raising urgent questions about regulation. Discussions are already underway at the United Nations regarding restrictions on military applications.

Despite these risks, the technology is advancing rapidly. Industry observers note that tasks that once took a week can now be completed in minutes, with AI agents functioning as virtual assistants or even entire teams working in parallel.

As adoption grows, the role of humans may increasingly shift toward managing and directing AI systems, making the ability to define tasks and objectives a critical skill in the emerging AI-driven landscape.

Source: TBS