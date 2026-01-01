KIX LCC Terminal Renewal; Food Court and Smart Lanes Added

OSAKA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Kansai International Airport’s low-cost carrier terminal has undergone a major renovation in response to rising passenger numbers, with the updated domestic flight area unveiled to the press on March 31st.

The renovation focuses on the domestic section of Terminal 2 at Kansai Airport, where new features include “smart lanes” designed to streamline baggage screening and a newly added food court to improve convenience for travelers.

The domestic area of Terminal 2 is used by Peach Aviation, a low-cost carrier based at Kansai Airport, whose network has expanded from five routes at the start of operations in 2012 to 12 routes today; the increase in passengers prompted the terminal’s first major upgrade aimed at enhancing usability. The newly renovated area is scheduled to begin operations on April 1st.

In addition, Peach announced on March 31st that it will refresh its logo and aircraft design, aiming to обновate its brand image and attract a broader range of passengers.

Source: YOMIURI