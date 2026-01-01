KDDI: 99.7% of Advertising Business Revenue Was Fictitious Transactions

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - KDDI announced the results of an investigation into an accounting fraud involving its subsidiaries, revealing that 99.7% of revenue in its advertising agency business was generated through fictitious transactions.

According to a special investigation committee, KDDI subsidiary Biglobe and its own subsidiary G-Plan repeatedly conducted fake transactions by pretending to receive orders from non-existent advertisers.

The misconduct continued from at least August 2018 through December 2025, with 246.1 billion yen—equivalent to 99.7% of the advertising business’s total sales—found to be fictitious, while 32.9 billion yen was reportedly diverted outside the company.

The investigation concluded that two employees of G-Plan were involved in the wrongdoing, determining that the case was not an organized scheme.

Source: FNN