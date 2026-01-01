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Kyoto’s Toji Offers Stunning Cherry Blossom Reflections

KYOTO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - Cherry blossoms have reached full bloom in Kyoto, where the World Heritage-listed Toji Temple is drawing visitors with its striking combination of sakura and the iconic five-story pagoda reflected in a nearby pond.

At Hyotan Pond, the blossoms and pagoda create a mirror-like scene, especially at night when illuminated, offering a rare and picturesque view limited to this season.

The temple grounds feature more than 200 cherry trees of various types, allowing visitors to enjoy an extended viewing period, while preservation efforts are also underway to protect aging trees affected by recent climate conditions.

Despite rainy weather softening visibility on the day, the subdued atmosphere and sound of rainfall added a tranquil charm, highlighting the enduring appeal of cherry blossoms in both clear and overcast conditions.

Source: KTV NEWS

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